Kai Cenat is bringing back Streamer University, and if you've been wanting to be part of it, applications are finally open. The creator announced the second edition of the event, giving streamers and content creators another chance to join what has become one of his biggest IRL projects.

A lot of people know Streamer University from last year, where creators got together for a weekend to learn, collaborate, and spend time with well-known internet personalities. Now that registrations are live again, many are trying to figure out how exactly the application works, what category they should pick, and what information they need before submitting the form.

Where to apply for Streamer University 2026

The whole application process is being done through Streamer University's official website. Once you get there, the first thing you'll have to do is choose what role you're applying for.

Right now, there are three different options available:

Student : To learn and grow as a creator

: To learn and grow as a creator Professor : To teach something

: To teach something Club Director: To lead one of the clubs during the event

What details does the form ask for?

The application isn't just a one-page signup. Applicants have to go through multiple sections and answer a bunch of questions along the way.

One of those questions asks whether you attended the first Streamer University event. After that, you'll need to provide basic information like your full name, date of birth, gender, and email address. The form also asks if you're a native of the United States.

There's another section that asks for clothing size and shoe size too. While no official explanation has been given, it could be related to uniforms that may be provided by Kai Cenat's production team.

You'll also need to pick three clubs

One part of the application focuses on clubs. Instead of selecting just one, applicants are asked to choose three different clubs they'd like to join.

The options currently listed on the website are Fraternity, Drama, Debate Team, Basketball Team, Musical Arts, Cheer Team, Film Club, and Science. These choices appear on the third page of the application process.

People already got opinions about the announcement

Not long after applications opened, people started sharing their thoughts online. Some creators seemed interested in getting involved. Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo even posted that he'd love to be a teacher at the event.

Others weren't as excited and questioned the overall format of Streamer University. Either way, applications are now live, and people who want a spot can already start filling out the forms.

One thing that's still missing, though, is the event date. Kai Cenat has opened registrations, but he hasn't announced when Streamer University 2026 will officially begin.