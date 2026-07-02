Yes, Ethan Klein has confirmed that he lost his copyright infringement lawsuit against Twitch streamer Denims. The update came after court documents dated July 1, 2026, began circulating online, showing that the court ruled in Denims' favor. Not long after those documents appeared, the H3 Podcast host addressed the outcome himself through an Instagram Story, where he also made one thing clear: he isn't stopping here. The lawsuit goes back to last year, when Klein claimed that Denims, Morgan "Frogan," and Kacey "Kaceytron" had infringed his copyright by reacting to his Content Nuke - Hasan Piker video during their livestreams. While reports in early June had already suggested Denims was likely to win, the newly shared court filing confirmed the decision.

Judge explains why Denims won the copyright case

According to the court document shared online, the judge found that Denims' fair use defense applied in the case. The ruling stated:

"Because three of the four fair use factors strongly favor Defendant, including the most important factor (purpose and character of use), the Court concludes that the fair use defense applies as a matter of law."

The document also confirmed that Denims' "Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings" was granted, ending this stage of the legal dispute in her favor.

Ethan Klein says he disagrees and is already appealing

Soon after the ruling became public, Klein shared his reaction on Instagram. He argued that the decision allows creators to react to copyrighted content "in its entirety immediately upon release as long as you pause occasionally." He also claimed that someone could "explicitly state your intention is to steal money and traffic from the original source" and still receive protection under this interpretation.

Klein also said he believes the judgment conflicts with another ruling involving the H3 snark moderators in the same district. Calling himself "extremely confident" that the ruling would be overturned, he confirmed that the appeal process would begin immediately.

Asmongold backs Ethan Klein's decision to appeal

Streamer Zack "Asmongold" also weighed in after Klein announced his appeal. Reacting on stream, he supported the H3 host's decision and said:

"Patriot! ... I'm totally on board because, yeah, it's ridiculous! How the f** can you go and do that, and somehow there isn't something clearly wrong?"

As of now, Denims has not released a public statement regarding the court ruling or Klein's decision to appeal.