Twitch streamer Denims got some good news this week after a court document from her copyright lawsuit against Ethan Klein started making rounds online. The screenshots showed that the court is currently leaning in her favor, which is why a lot of people started saying she had already beaten the H3 Podcast host in court. But the situation isn't completely over yet. The document that surfaced is a tentative ruling, not the final one. Even so, what's written inside it is a pretty big development for Denims because the court agreed with some of the biggest arguments her side had been making throughout the case.

Why did the court side with Denims in the tentative ruling?

One of the biggest questions in the case was whether Denims' use of Ethan Klein's YouTube video, Content Nuke - Hasan Piker, qualified as fair use.

According to the court document, the judge viewed her use of the video as transformative. The ruling pointed to the fact that she wasn't simply replaying the content. During her livestream, she provided criticism and commentary about the documentary itself, including remarks about its editing and presentation.

The document also referenced complaints she made about how the video communicated with viewers. Importantly, the court noted that fair use analysis does not depend on whether criticism is accurate, fair, or even kind. Instead, the focus is on whether the type of use falls under protections that copyright law is designed to allow.

What does the tentative decision mean for the lawsuit?

The document revealed that the court believed three of the four fair use factors strongly favored the defendant. That assessment played a major role in the judge's tentative position.

The conclusion section went even further. According to the conclusion byt the court, Denims was granted a Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings. Then, she was told by the court to file and submit a proper proposed judgment within a week.

But the legal process is not completely finished. The hearing has already been done, and the judge has taken the matter under submission. An official ruling is still expected.

How did Denims respond to the court document?

A day after the documents began making rounds online, Denims addressed the situation on X.

She described the tentative ruling as feeling "a little surreal" and thanked the people who supported her throughout the legal fight. She also explained that tentative rulings are sometimes published before hearings to help streamline court proceedings and that they represent the court's position before a final decision is issued.

Her post made it clear why she viewed the development as significant. According to her, seeing a tentative ruling in favor of her motion was "incredible news."

Denims also told followers that she planned to review the document during a livestream. She added that she was feeling optimistic while waiting for the court's official decision. As of this writing, Ethan Klein has not publicly commented on the tentative ruling.