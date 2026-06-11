For a lot of Sidemen fans, the conversation around KSI's departure has mostly been about what comes next. But one clip featuring Harry Lewis, better known as W2S, has shifted attention somewhere else entirely. Rather than discussing the future in detail or diving into speculation, Harry chose to look back at everything that happened before this moment.

The video, which is now being widely shared across different platforms, shows Harry speaking directly to the camera in his usual relaxed style. There are a few jokes early on, but the overall message lands in a much more reflective place. For viewers who have followed the group for years, that balance between humor and honesty felt very familiar.

The one quote from Harry that fans keep sharing

One part of the clip stood out more than anything else.

While talking about the situation, Harry said:

"I don't want people to forget the 13 years previous… I've got a lifetime of memories."

That line quickly became the main takeaway for many viewers. Instead of framing the departure as the defining part of the story, Harry pointed people toward everything that came before it. The emphasis wasn't on an ending. It was on the amount of time, experiences, and memories that had already happened.

The approach also felt noticeably different from the kind of reactions people often expect when major creator groups go through changes. There were no big emotional speeches or dramatic statements. Harry kept the conversation grounded and straightforward.

The details fans noticed in Harry's 97-second video

Before getting serious, Harry spent part of the video joking about the news. That lighter tone didn't disappear completely either. Alongside reflecting on the past, he briefly mentioned paddle match banter and even hinted at the possibility of things happening between them individually in the future.

That combination is probably why the clip connected with so many people. It wasn't entirely emotional, but it wasn't dismissive either. Harry seemed comfortable acknowledging what the group had built while also keeping things moving forward.

The footage itself lasts roughly 97 seconds and shows him speaking naturally throughout. No big production. No elaborate setup. Just Harry sharing his thoughts in a way that longtime viewers would immediately recognize.

Fans are connecting most with the memories angle

The reactions under posts sharing the clip show that people are taking away different things from Harry's comments. Some viewers say they appreciate that he highlighted the good years rather than focusing entirely on the split. Others keep pointing back to his "lifetime of memories" remark, saying it captures what many longtime fans are feeling.

What makes the response stand out is that it works even without the larger discussion surrounding KSI's announcement. The clip has become its own conversation, with people quoting Harry's words and revisiting the group's long history through that perspective.

For now, those 97 seconds continue to circulate online, and among all the different reactions to KSI's departure, Harry's remains one of the simplest: don't forget the 13 years that came before it.