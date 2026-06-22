Jeremy Clarkson has shared some good news about his health. The former Top Gear presenter and star of Clarkson's Farm has confirmed that his prostate cancer is now in remission after doctors caught the disease early and treated it. The update came through a video posted on Instagram, where Clarkson spoke directly to followers about his recovery. The 66-year-old had previously revealed his diagnosis during the fifth season finale of Clarkson's Farm. Now, after months of treatment and testing, he says there is no sign of the cancer remaining.

How Jeremy Clarkson discovered he had prostate cancer

The diagnosis started with a routine blood test in May 2025. According to Clarkson, the results showed unusually high levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), something doctors use as an indicator when checking for prostate issues.

More examinations followed, and those tests confirmed that he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Even though the disease was serious, doctors found it before it had progressed further, giving him a better chance of successful treatment.

The treatment Clarkson underwent after the diagnosis

After learning he had cancer, Clarkson underwent a procedure that used high-intensity focused ultrasound to target and destroy cancerous cells.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he explained that roughly 10% of his prostate was removed as part of the process. The treatment was carried out after doctors confirmed the nature of the disease and decided on the best approach.

A major milestone came when follow-up testing showed no trace of cancer. Those results arrived around two months before Clarkson publicly announced that the disease was in remission.

Why Clarkson is encouraging other men to get tested

Rather than focusing only on his recovery, Clarkson used his update to push an important message.

In his Instagram video, he told viewers, “You will have noticed that I'm not dead,” before explaining that early detection played the biggest role in his outcome. He described the screening process as straightforward and urged men not to avoid getting checked.

Clarkson said the test was neither uncomfortable nor undignified, calling it a “no-brainer” for anyone who may be putting it off.

Prostate Cancer UK responds to Clarkson's public update

Clarkson's decision to speak openly about the diagnosis drew a response from Prostate Cancer UK. The charity thanked him for discussing the disease publicly and said his willingness to share his experience could help increase awareness.

The organization noted that prostate cancer claims the lives of around 12,000 men in Britain every year, making early testing a major issue. Although Clarkson's latest tests showed no sign of cancer, his medical monitoring is not over. He said he'll continue the diagnosis, as the prostate cancer can recur recurrence remains a possibility for some patients who have undergone prostate cancer treatment.