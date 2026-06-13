A clip featuring IShowSpeed, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Thierry Henry has been making rounds online, with many posts claiming that Zlatan actually kicked Speed off a FOX Sports broadcast. The video shows Speed passionately backing Portugal to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup before things take a funny turn involving a microphone and an over-the-top exit. So, did Zlatan really remove Speed from the show because of his prediction? Not exactly.

What actually happens in the viral FOX Sports clip?

The moment takes place during FOX Sports' World Cup coverage. Speed is standing alongside football legends Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović while wearing a USA jersey.

When asked who he thinks will win the World Cup, Speed doesn't hesitate. He immediately backs Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, loudly declaring that Ronaldo is going to win the tournament. The streamer then launches into his usual routine, pointing around, shouting "Sui baby," and repeatedly insisting that people should watch his prediction come true.

His energy is exactly what fans have come to expect from him. The people around him, though, seem a lot less enthusiastic.

Why did Zlatan take Speed's microphone?

The moment that fueled the rumor comes shortly after Speed doubles down on his Portugal prediction.

Zlatan reacts by taking the microphone from Speed, looking visibly annoyed in a playful way. The interaction appears more like banter than a serious confrontation. There is no indication in the clip that Speed was actually removed from FOX Sports coverage or banned from appearing.

The joke lands even harder because Speed is wearing USA gear during a World Cup segment connected to the host nation, yet he's openly rooting for Portugal instead.

The dramatic exit is what convinced many viewers

After the microphone exchange, the video cuts to Speed running through the stadium area and down a set of stairs. He keeps up the Ronaldo chants, strikes poses for the camera, and continues hyping Portugal while walking through the concourse.

The post presenting the clip frames it as Zlatan "kicking" him off air. That's where most of the confusion comes from.

Nothing shown in the video suggests an actual removal from the broadcast. The sequence is edited for entertainment and plays into Speed's exaggerated online personality.

Why Speed picked Portugal in the first place

Anyone who follows the streamer probably wasn't surprised by his answer.

Speed has spent years publicly supporting Cristiano Ronaldo and regularly predicts success for both Ronaldo and Portugal. He made similar World Cup winner predictions long before the tournament started.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is currently underway across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making it the first edition of the competition to feature 48 teams. Early group-stage matches are already being played, including games involving the United States.

That context makes Speed's Portugal pick feel even more like classic trolling, especially while dressed in American colors.