A video of Jack Doherty has been spreading fast, and the people sharing it are convinced they caught him faking the luxury lifestyle he puts on camera. The clip shows him inside what the post calls a fake jet set, with a warehouse visible in the background. It is being framed as a clean exposure of fraud. But the moment you actually look into where that setup comes from, the story gets considerably more complicated than the caption lets on.

What the Post Claims

The post works off a simple premise. Show the glamorous footage next to the warehouse backdrop, label it a scam, and let the audience fill in the rest. The implication is that Doherty is passing off a studio prop as a real private jet to deceive his followers into thinking he lives a luxury lifestyle he does not actually have. Given his track record, including a McLaren crash on a Kick livestream and a pattern of attention-seeking content, the story lands easily.

What the Footage Actually Shows

What Doherty appears to be using is a grounded private jet rental, a legitimate, commercially available service that has existed since at least 2017. Studios like FD Photo Studio in Los Angeles rent actual decommissioned or stationary aircraft interiors by the hour specifically for content creators, starting at around $64 an hour. The "warehouse with black curtains" framing in the post is how every one of these studios looks from the outside. The jet interior itself is real aircraft seating. The practice went viral as a mainstream talking point back in 2020 when influencers were publicly called out for using them on Instagram, and it has been openly discussed as a content creation tool ever since.

Why People Believed It Anyway

Doherty is an easy target for this kind of story. He crashed a McLaren on a Kick livestream in October 2024 and kept filming. His content has been criticized repeatedly as reckless or staged. A caption accusing him of faking a private jet sits perfectly on top of an image people already have of him, which is exactly why it spread without much scrutiny. The clip pages know who their targets are.

The Truth You Should Know

Did Doherty film content inside what appears to be a fake jet setup? Yes. Is using a grounded jet rental studio the same as deceiving your audience about your wealth? Not necessarily, given that these services are widely known, openly marketed, and used across the industry without controversy. The post framed a common content creation tool as a unique personal deception. Those are two different things. Whether Doherty presented the footage as a real flight or simply as content is a separate question the clip does not actually answer.