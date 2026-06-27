IShowSpeed has always been trending for his chaotic streams and his hilarious reactions on stream. But this time, he's trending for a very different reason that involves his younger brother Jamal. A short clip from IShowSpeed's latest livestream is going viral online, where he is in Boston at the Norway vs France match in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the stream, Speed is visibly seen hitting Jamal on camera. So, almost everybody is asking the same question: Did Speed actually kick his brother Jamal during the match? The 56-second video spread fast after being shared by football fans, with many people watching only that single moment without knowing what happened before it. As Norway missed a penalty, Speed reacted very aggressively, and what happened next shocked fans.

Did IShowSpeed really kick his brother Jamal live on camera?

Yes, Speed did kick his brother while reacting to Norway's missed penalty. The incident happened during Norway's second-half penalty against France. Speed was fully locked into the game, hoping Norway would score and get back into the match. Instead, the French goalkeeper saved the penalty.

As soon as that happened, Jamal started dancing and teasing Speed live on stream. Then, Speed kicked Jamal and Jamal fell on the ground. Jamal was visibly in pain, and Speed was still furious and agitated by the missed penalty. However, it was all a fun and banter moment. The entire sequence lasted less than a minute, but it was enough for fans inside the stadium to record it and share it online.

The original fan-posted video has already crossed 2.5 million views, with many viewers replaying the moment frame by frame.

What viewers are saying after watching the clip

The video doesn't include any argument before or after the moment. It simply captures Speed's intense reaction as Norway's chance disappears.

Instead of treating it like a serious altercation, many viewers compared the scene to a WWE-style move, joking about how dramatic the reaction looked. Most of the discussion focused on Speed's well-known high-energy streaming personality rather than suggesting there was more to the incident than what appeared in the clip.

The moment happened during Norway's 4-1 defeat to France, making the missed penalty one of the biggest turning points of the game, and one that accidentally created one of the tournament's most replayed livestream moments.