As discussions around the Karmelo Anthony verdict continue online, one name that unexpectedly entered the conversation is Adin Ross. Posts circulating on X claim the streamer demanded the death penalty for Anthony and even promised hundreds of thousands of dollars to Austin Metcalf's family.

Those claims are now being shared as if they came directly from Ross. But when people started tracing the posts back to their source, the story became a lot less straightforward.

Why Adin Ross is being mentioned after the verdict

The rumors appeared shortly after Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of Austin Metcalf.

The case has remained in public discussion since the fatal stabbing at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. Following the sentencing, old clips, screenshots, and quotes began resurfacing online, including several posts that attempted to connect Ross to statements about the punishment Anthony should receive.

One of those posts claimed Ross believed Anthony "deserves the chair" and was willing to financially support efforts to seek a harsher sentence.

The clip being shared doesn't show that

A video was attached to many of the posts, which led some users to assume there was proof behind the allegation.

There wasn't. The footage wasn't recorded after the verdict, and it wasn't even related to the Austin Metcalf case. The clip actually came from a February 2026 Kick stream where Ross was discussing the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

No portion of the video shows him calling for a death sentence. It also doesn't contain any promise to donate $600,000.

Ross did speak about the case before, but his comments were different

The streamer had previously addressed the situation in 2025 after Anthony was released on bond.

His criticism focused on the release itself and the fact that a knife had allegedly been brought to a school event. During the stream, Ross argued that young people should seek guidance from parents or teachers instead of turning to violence.

The discussion centered on the stabbing and its consequences. Publicly available recordings from that appearance do not show him advocating for Anthony's execution.

One key fact often missing from the rumor

The death penalty claim has another issue. Anthony was a minor when the incident occurred. According to reports, that made him ineligible for the death penalty. Even though people continue debating the sentence online, there is no verified evidence showing Ross called for a punishment that was not legally on the table.

The $600,000 figure comes from somewhere else entirely

The second half of the rumor appears to blend Ross's involvement with a separate fundraising milestone.

After Austin Metcalf's death, his father Jeff Metcalf launched a GoFundMe campaign that eventually raised more than $600,000.

Ross did contribute to the fundraiser. Reports identified his donation as $10,000, placing him among the campaign's biggest individual donors. However, no public record shows him donating $600,000 himself or promising that amount.

Ross later revisited the case during an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. There, he described the situation as an issue of "right and wrong" and again argued that nobody should bring a knife to a track meet.