A post has been spreading fast about Kai Cenat and his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Aliyah. It claims a judge ordered her to vacate his property and return cars he'd bought her. It also claims she was ordered to pay over $2 million in restitution after a months-long legal battle. The story even mentions a home inspection that allegedly turned up extensive property damage. People are sharing it as a confirmed fact, screenshots and all, with no one questioning where it started. So we went looking for where it actually came from.

What the Post Claims

The story reads clean and specific, which is exactly what makes it spread. Gigi allegedly refused to move out of Kai's property or hand back vehicles he'd bought her, since the titles were never put in her name. A home inspection supposedly turned up extensive damage, and a judge ordered her to pay more than $2 million on top of vacating and returning the cars. It has the shape of a real legal story, dollar figure and all, which is why people are treating it as settled.

Why the Story Felt So Believable

Kai Cenat has real legal history, which is part of why this one landed so easily. He paid restitution after the 2023 Union Square PS5 giveaway turned into a riot, a case that had a named DA's office, a confirmed dollar figure, and coverage from outlets like PIX11 and Yahoo. That precedent makes a new legal headline about him feel plausible on sight, especially paired with a relationship that fans already knew had ended. The story slots neatly into what people already believed could happen to him.

What We Could Actually Find

Nothing that holds up. The exact wording of this claim appears in only two places online, both X posts repeating the identical paragraph. One is a small account with no history of legal or entertainment reporting. The other is an adult content account that mostly promotes paid videos, with this post sitting between unrelated promos. Neither links to a court filing, names an attorney, or cites a case number. There is nothing to trace back to an actual record, which is a very different picture from how his real 2023 case was reported.

The Truth You Should Know

Did Kai Cenat and Gigi Aliyah date and break up? Yes, that part is established. Did a judge order her to pay $2 million in restitution? Nothing currently available backs that up. The post built a specific, dramatic legal outcome with none of the sourcing that a real court order would leave behind. Until an actual filing, an attorney statement, or an established outlet reports on this independently, the honest read is that this is an unconfirmed claim, not a fact about either of their lives.