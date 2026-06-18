Kai Cenat's in-person Streamer University auditions have been going viral since the past week for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a bizarre and shocking rumor started spreading online that said that there was a bomb blast at Kai Cenat's in-person Streamer University auditions venue in Atlanta. Some posts even alleged that dozens of people had been killed or injured during the supposed incident. There was also a video of police vehicles, flashing lights, and sirens, which made the rumors even more legit and made a lot of people believe in the rumor. The timing of the rumor added to the confusion. Kai Cenat's Atlanta auditions had already been dealing with crowd-control issues, and clips from the venue were being shared heavily across social media. As people searched for answers, the bomb-blast claim started getting mixed together with other rumors surrounding the auditions. But according to officials, the story was not true.

Where did the bomb blast rumor come from?

The claim appears to have originated from a Facebook post that shared a video allegedly filmed in Atlanta. The post stated that a bomb had gone off during the Streamer University auditions and included text suggesting the city had been placed on lockdown.

The footage showed emergency vehicles moving through a street while sirens could be heard in the background. No details were provided about when or where the video was actually recorded, but many viewers connected it to Kai Cenat's event because the auditions were already attracting attention online.

What did Atlanta Police say about the viral claim?

As the video continued circulating, the Atlanta Police Department addressed the situation directly on X. According to the department, the video being shared did not originate from Atlanta. Police also stated there was no explosion incident connected to the Streamer University event and no such event had occurred within their jurisdiction.

The department's statement directly contradicted the claims being made in the viral posts. The person who originally shared the video later updated the comments section and labeled the information as false.

Why were people confused about what happened at the auditions?

Before the bomb rumor appeared, there were already different stories circulating online about the Atlanta event. Some users claimed there had been a shooting, while others suggested there may have been a bomb threat.

A post on X attempted to separate facts from speculation, noting that none of those claims had been officially confirmed. The post pointed instead to the massive turnout at the auditions, which reportedly became difficult to manage compared to previous Streamer University stops.

What actually happened during Kai Cenat's Atlanta auditions?

The Atlanta auditions were originally scheduled for Tuesday but had to be canceled after large crowds gathered. The event later moved to Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

Local authorities said officers responded after some attendees became disruptive. According to police, several individuals faced charges, and arrests were made after people reportedly remained on private property after being told to leave.

Streamer University is a project created to help aspiring content creators learn, collaborate, and grow. Atlanta was one of several cities selected for in-person auditions, alongside New York and Los Angeles.

After the auditions concluded, the Atlanta Police Department stated that the event had officially ended and reported that no significant incidents or public safety events occurred during the gathering.