A fresh piece of streamer drama is making rounds online after Cinna's dad publicly went off on Mizkif during a livestream. The situation started after comments from Mizkif resurfaced where he allegedly talked about meeting Cinna at a party years ago and claimed she was making sexual advances toward him because she wanted fame and clout. The comments didn't sit well with Cinna's father at all. A clip shared by drama account ChumBucketDrama shows him getting visibly angry while defending his daughter and calling out Mizkif directly. What started as another streamer controversy quickly turned into a family member stepping in and making his feelings very clear.

Why Cinna's father got so angry over the comments

From the clip, it was obvious that Cinna's dad wasn't upset over some random internet argument. What really seemed to bother him was the way his daughter was being described.

During his rant, he questioned why Mizkif was even talking about her like that and pushed back hard against the story being told. He didn't spend much time debating details. Instead, most of his energy went into defending Cinna and criticizing Mizkif for bringing up the situation publicly.

The stream included several harsh insults directed at Mizkif. One of the most talked-about moments was when he compared him to a gossip personality while mocking him for discussing his daughter's alleged behavior.

Cinna herself had a very different reaction

While her father was still fired up, Cinna decided to step in herself.

During the stream, she called him and basically told him not to waste energy on the situation. Her advice was simple. Don't give the accusations attention. Don't feed into it.

That moment stood out because her approach was almost the complete opposite of her father's. While he wanted to defend her publicly, she seemed more interested in shutting the conversation down and moving on.

The story is connected to bigger streamer drama

The situation also ties into a bunch of other creator disputes that have been floating around the streaming community.

According to discussions around the clip, Mizkif's comments weren't just about one party story. They were part of broader conversations involving creator friendships, clout-chasing accusations, and tensions between multiple streamers in the Austin content scene.

Mizkif has previously spoken about his history with Cinna and has suggested that some relationships in the creator world weren't always genuine. Those comments have continued to pop back up whenever new drama involving the same group of creators starts happening.

Why people are split on the situation

Not everyone is looking at the controversy the same way.

Some viewers felt Cinna's dad was simply doing what any protective parent would do after hearing someone talk about their daughter that way. Others believe Mizkif was just sharing his version of events and wasn't trying to start a personal attack.

The debate has mostly turned into a question of who people believe. One side sees a father defending his daughter's reputation. The other side sees an old story being retold during ongoing streamer drama.

For now, the latest development remains that phone call from Cinna, where she encouraged her father not to engage further. Meanwhile, the discussion around Mizkif's comments and the party story continues to be the center of the disagreement.