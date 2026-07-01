ExtraEmily can no longer stream on Twitch after a recent IRL broadcast landed her in controversy. The platform restricted her account one day after viewers watched her narrowly avoid hitting another vehicle while driving. Although her Twitch page, clips, and old broadcasts are still available, anyone visiting her channel is now greeted with a notice saying, "This channel cannot stream at this time due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines." Neither Twitch nor ExtraEmily has publicly confirmed what led to the restriction. However, the majority of people think that the ban was due to her recent distracted driving incident where she almost crashed her car live on stream.

What happened during ExtraEmily's driving livestream?

Emily was driving on her livestream. Then, she briefly looked at her phone and the chat while still on the road. As she did, her car slowly drifted to the left before she quickly turned the steering wheel back to avoid a possible collision. Right after the close call, she admitted the mistake herself instead of brushing it off.

Speaking on stream, she said, "Oh, sorry! My bad! That was my bad." Emily also explained that she normally drives with autopilot enabled, adding, "I had autopilot on, and then I literally switched it off... Good thing they did their horn." She apologized both to the other driver and to viewers watching the stream.

This isn't the first time driving has led to a Twitch suspension

The latest restriction adds to a pattern of driving-related incidents connected to the streamer's broadcasts. Back in October 2023, she received her first Twitch suspension after viewers reported that she appeared to be using her phone while driving during an IRL stream. While Twitch never publicly confirmed the exact reason, reports linked the ban to distracted driving.

A similar situation happened again in April 2025. During another livestream, Emily was seen driving through a red light. The clip spread widely, with some viewers claiming she looked distracted during the drive and commenting that she often continued through long traffic lights. Twitch suspended her account the following day.

Right now, her Twitch profile remains publicly accessible, but streaming is disabled until the restriction is lifted. Neither the platform nor ExtraEmily has released any official statement explaining the current suspension beyond the Community Guidelines notice displayed on her channel.