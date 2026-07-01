The legal fight between Ethan Klein and Twitch streamer Frogan has taken another big step. According to court filings, lawyers representing H3H3 Productions founder Ethan Klein are asking the court to award around $180,000 after a default judgment was entered against Frogan in the ongoing copyright case. The requested amount includes statutory damages, attorneys' fees, and court costs. The lawsuit is from June 2025 when Ethan Klein claimed that several streamers reacted to his 102-minute video, Content Nuke: Hasan Piker, in a way that wasn't transformative enough. According to the complaint, viewers could watch those broadcasts instead of the original upload, which allegedly infringed on his company's copyright.

Why Ethan Klein's legal team is asking for around $180,000

The latest filing breaks down exactly how that figure was reached. Ethan Klein's company, Ted Entertainment, Inc. (TEI), is requesting $150,000 in statutory damages for what it describes as willful copyright infringement. On top of that, the filing also asks for $30,404 in attorneys' fees, along with taxable court costs, bringing the total request to roughly $180,404 plus costs.

This development comes after Frogan reportedly tried to negotiate a settlement earlier in the case. According to the court filing, those talks eventually fell apart, and she allegedly stopped responding afterward. That led to default proceedings, which is why the case has now reached the damages stage.

Frogan says people are finding court updates before she does

During a recent livestream, Frogan spoke about people following updates in the case through the online court docket before she even had a chance to read them herself. She sounded frustrated by how quickly those filings were being shared online.

"I don't understand why people stalk the docket; it's so crazy to me. It's crazy to me how Reddit found out before I did! Like, don't you think that's kind of insane?"

She also has a GoFundMe titled "Frogan's Lawsuit Defense Fund," which, at the time of writing, has raised just over $39,000 toward its $200,000 goal.

A cryptic X post adds another layer to the ongoing dispute

Shortly after news of the requested damages became public on June 29, 2026, Frogan shared a brief message on X that many connected to the lawsuit.

"what's it called when you clock people years too early and people get mad at you."

She didn't explain who the post was about. As of this writing, Ethan Klein has also not publicly added any context regarding why his lawyers are seeking the roughly $180,000 amount beyond what's included in the court filing.