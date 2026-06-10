Ethan Klein has always been famous for suing YouTubers and content creators. Now, one of his latest targets has been YouTuber Ian Kane Jomha, better known online as iDubbbz. During a livestream on June 9, 2026, iDubbbz told viewers that Ethan Klein has filed a defamation lawsuit against him in Calgary, Alberta. While keeping details limited, he made one thing clear: he does not intend to let the case go unchallenged.

The announcement was brief, but it answered a question that had been hanging over the situation for weeks. According to iDubbbz, the matter is now being handled by attorneys and the courts, which is why he could not discuss much more publicly. He also apologized for cutting the stream short, saying regular content would return later in the week.

What iDubbbz said after confirming the lawsuit

Rather than focusing on the dispute itself, iDubbbz spent part of the announcement talking about the broader impact he believes the case could have. He said the lawsuit worries him because of what it might mean for the commentary community, especially creators based in Canada.

He then confirmed that he plans to fight the case. Beyond that, he explained that there was little he could share while legal proceedings are underway. For now, the situation remains in the hands of lawyers representing both sides.

Why Ethan Klein decided to take legal action against iDubbbz

The lawsuit traces back to comments discussed during the May 12, 2026 episode of The H3 Show. On that episode, Ethan Klein said that iDubbbz and his wife, Anisa Jomha, had received a legal letter demanding a retraction after allegedly implying that he was a "molester."

Klein told viewers that Canadian defamation lawyers had contacted the couple and requested that they stop making what he described as defamatory statements. At the time, the matter appeared to be centered around legal threats rather than an active court case.

Denims reacts after iDubbbz shares the update

Not long after the announcement, Twitch streamer Denims weighed in on the situation. The creator, who was previously involved in a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Ethan Klein, responded with a short joke on social media.

Her post read: "Just one more lawsuit bro, one more and the reputation won't be dirt."

The reaction added another layer to an already complicated stretch of legal disputes surrounding Klein. Just days earlier, he had also made headlines while discussing his copyright case involving Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan," stating that she had lost the lawsuit and was "guilty," despite her earlier claims that the legal battle was still ongoing.