Ethan Klein spent part of a recent H3 Show episode answering a question that has followed news of his defamation lawsuit: if the accusation originally came from Destiny, why is iDubbbz the one being sued?

The discussion came after iDubbbz confirmed on a June 9 livestream that a defamation lawsuit had been filed against him in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He also said he planned to fight the case. That update immediately led to another debate online, with many wondering why Destiny was not included despite being the person who originally wrote the controversial message at the center of the dispute.

Ethan Klein says the issue wasn't who wrote the comment

While explaining his decision, Klein played footage from a VTuber livestream where iDubbbz, streaming under the name "Scorched Legume," displayed a message written by Destiny.

The message contained a serious accusation aimed at the H3 host. According to Klein, the key issue wasn't the original post itself. His argument focused on how the statement was later presented to viewers.

He claimed the message remained visible during a major broadcast and said that, in his view, it was being shown without the context that surrounded it when Destiny first posted it.

The explanation behind Destiny not being named in the lawsuit

A large part of Klein's explanation focused on intent and context. Addressing viewers directly, he said Destiny made it obvious shortly after posting the comment that he was not being serious. Klein argued that people understood it as a provocative remark rather than a genuine allegation.

That distinction is why he believes the situations are different. According to him, once the statement was separated from that original context and displayed for an extended period during another broadcast, it took on a different meaning. Klein argued that simply showing someone else's words does not automatically remove responsibility for how those words are presented.

Ethan Klein calls iDubbbz's actions "unhinged"

The conversation didn't stop with the lawsuit itself. Klein went on to criticize iDubbbz's online behavior, describing the situation as "unhinged." During the segment, he pointed to interactions involving social media users who had posted aggressive comments about his family.

One example he highlighted involved a user who, according to Klein, had made violent remarks about his children. He brought up those posts while discussing the broader environment surrounding the dispute and the people engaging with it online.

As of now, iDubbbz has not publicly responded to Klein's explanation for why the lawsuit targets him and not Destiny. That remains the latest development following Klein's comments on the H3 Show.