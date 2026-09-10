Frogan has finally addressed the latest turn in her legal fight with Ethan Klein after the H3 Podcast host's company voluntarily dismissed its copyright infringement lawsuit against her. Court documents that surfaced on September 8, 2026, show Ted Entertainment, Inc. dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the lawsuit could potentially be filed again later. For Frogan, though, the development still appears to offer some relief after more than a year of legal pressure.

The Twitch streamer talked about the lawsuit in an X post on September 9, where she wrote that she woke up to the news about Klein dropping his lawsuit against her. "I wanted to be hopeful that it meant the end of the lawsuit," she added, admitting that the lawsuit had taken a toll on her. Frogan insisted on the fair use of her work and thanked everyone who supported her throughout the dispute.

Why Did Ethan Klein Sue Frogan?

The lawsuit dates back to June 2025, when Klein filed a copyright infringement case against Frogan, Denims and Kacey “Kaceytron.” The three creators had reacted to his YouTube video, “Content Nuke - Hasan Piker,” which became the basis of the copyright dispute.

In May 2026, the court case seemed to take an unexpected turn when it was claimed that Klein had won his case. At the same time, Frogan refuted such statements, arguing that the case was still going.

Such statements make the recent voluntary dismissal look like a change in the legal process. Instead of getting a ruling that would mean victory for Frogan, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed by Ted Entertainment.

Frogan Says the Lawsuit Took an “Enormous Toll” on Her

Frogan's comments focused mostly on the effects of the lawsuit rather than the fact of its dismissal.

She stated that the case "took an enormous toll" on her and that she remained "steadfast" in believing in her fair use. As for the case itself, she acknowledged that, although it was currently over, the lawsuit could be re-filed.

There were also some comments from Michael "Mike From PA" regarding the case. According to him, Klein had "lost" four lawsuits in the last two years and that Klein was still pursuing iDubbbz despite the promise to stop doing so.

As of the latest information provided, Ethan Klein has not publicly commented on the voluntary dismissal of the Frogan lawsuit. So while Frogan has now broken her silence, the reason for Ted Entertainment's decision remains unstated in the available information.