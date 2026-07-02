A Dubai-based influencer has become the centre of an online discussion after sharing a short reel about India's football record. Instead of talking about rankings or tournaments, she focused on one thing that she felt didn't make sense: how a country with more than 1.5 billion people has still not qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Her video is built around a simple question. According to her, "All you need is 11," yet India has not been able to put together a team capable of reaching football's biggest stage. The clip has been widely shared, with sports fans using it as another chance to debate where Indian football stands today.

Here's what the Dubai influencer actually said about India's football team

The Dubai-based influencer's name is Ladds. She has a page with her partner, Singh. On Instagram, her account goes by the username @laddssingh and has around 50k followers. In the video, the influencer repeatedly points to India's population before asking why that hasn't translated into World Cup qualification.

She says, "Can someone please explain to me why India has 1.5 billion people, but doesn't have a football team?" She continues by saying, "That's 11 people... But they can't find 11 football players."

The reel ends with another line that many viewers picked up on: "Someone make it make sense." Her argument wasn't about millions or thousands, but simply finding eleven players from such a massive population who could qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Comments started roasting her by pointing out Dubai's lack of a proper cricket team

The discussion didn't stop with the reel itself. The comment section quickly filled with different opinions, and not everyone agreed with the influencer's comparison.

Some users argued that India's football system needs stronger grassroots programs, better infrastructure and more investment if the country wants to compete at the highest level. Others felt that comparing population with sporting success ignores how different countries develop athletes.

A few comments took a different route altogether. One user replied, "Just like you don't have 11 cricketers!" Another wrote, "Why dubai is sooo advance in everything and still couldn't manage a team of 11."

Someone else pointed out, "India doesn't even have dedicated football stadium of its own."

Another comment questioned Dubai in return, asking why it had not managed to qualify either despite its own progress.

The reel has now turned into a wider discussion about football in India, with users offering very different explanations instead of agreeing on one answer.