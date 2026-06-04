Adam22 and Lena the Plug's reported divorce has taken an unexpected turn after DJ Akademiks claimed he does not believe the split is real. The media personality shared his doubts shortly after TMZ reported that Lena had filed for divorce in Los Angeles County. What started as a celebrity breakup story has now become a debate over whether the filing is exactly what it appears to be. As fans discuss the situation online, Akademiks' comments have added a fresh layer of intrigue to the story.

DJ Akademiks Questions Adam22 And Lena The Plug Divorce Filing

The conversation picked up after a clip shared by DramaAlert showed Akademiks breaking down the court documents. While he acknowledged that the filing appears to be an official Los Angeles County record, he argued that several details stood out for unusual reasons.

According to Akademiks, the filing date, June 1, falls on Lena's birthday, while the listed separation date is April 15, commonly known as tax day. He also pointed to a phone number and email address included in the documents, claiming they raised additional concerns. These details led him to publicly question whether the filing was entirely legitimate.

Akademiks went even further by suggesting that if false information was knowingly submitted in official paperwork, it could create legal problems. However, he did not present evidence proving the filing contained false information. For now, the divorce filing remains on record, but his remarks have shifted attention from the separation itself to the paperwork behind it.

TMZ Report And The Couple's Recent Activity Keep Questions Alive

While people continue debating Akademiks' claims, another part of the story has attracted attention. Even with divorce reports making headlines, some recent activity from the pair has left followers wondering whether there is more to the situation than meets the eye.

According to TMZ, Lena filed for divorce on June 1 and requested legal and physical custody of the couple's five-year-old daughter. The report also states that she described having limited access to financial information and listed estimates regarding assets, including a studio property reportedly valued at around $1.1 million.

At the same time, the couple recently promoted a new podcast episode together on social media. Lena also publicly interacted with the post, something many followers quickly noticed. That activity does not confirm or disprove Akademiks' theory, but it has certainly fueled more discussion.

For now, the only confirmed information comes from the court filing reported by TMZ. Whether the divorce is a straightforward legal separation or a story with more twists ahead remains unknown. That uncertainty is exactly why so many people are still watching closely and waiting for answers from Adam22 and Lena the Plug themselves.