RaKai says he's entering a "new chapter" after announcing that he and Yona Royale are no longer together. The 17-year-old Twitch streamer shared the update during a July 1 livestream, telling viewers the relationship had ended just weeks after the two officially became a couple. What made the stream even more unexpected was that Yona later called him live and insisted they weren't breaking up before showing up herself.

The announcement came not long after the pair finally confirmed months of dating rumors. Throughout 2026, they had been appearing together in livestreams, TikToks, and other videos, with speculation growing even more after Yona traveled to Syracuse, New York, and featured in content filmed at RaKai's childhood home. In June, he made things official by surprising her during a family dinner with a "Will you be my girlfriend?" sign, and she accepted.

Why did RaKai say he wanted to end the relationship?

During his July 1 stream, RaKai didn't hide how he was feeling.

"I really liked that girl so much. Yes, chat, we are done... It's a new chapter. Me and her are officially done."

He later explained that one particular situation changed how he looked at the relationship. According to him, Yona had introduced another man as her "gay" or "bisexual" best friend after the two received multiple phone calls from him. But when RaKai eventually spoke to the man himself and directly asked if he was bisexual, he claimed the answer was simply, "No."

That conversation made him question things. Based on what he shared on stream, he decided that was enough reason to walk away from the relationship.

Yona insisted they were still together during the livestream

Not long after RaKai spoke about the breakup, Yona called him and immediately pushed back.

"Stop... We're not breaking up, so stop."

She even told him she was about to drive over, though RaKai replied, "No, you're not." A short while later, she appeared in person anyway and continued saying that he was trying to make it seem like he wanted to be single.

During the exchange, RaKai also attempted to call the same friend he had mentioned earlier, but the call didn't connect. Yona repeatedly maintained that the man was "just" her friend.

Before leaving, she asked him one last time if they were really over. RaKai didn't change his answer and stood by what he had already told his viewers, saying that the relationship had ended.