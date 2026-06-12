Ammon McNeff is the CEO of Bricks & Minifigs and has recently come under the spotlight after Coffeezilla started investigating the company and called the CEO directly. This topic started on June 10, 2026, after Coffeezilla called McNeff and released the call details online. The YouTuber was investigating and analyzing the recent controversies around Bricks & Minifigs' LEGO Star Wars collection.

The collection has already been a major topic because of YouTuber Reckless Ben's investigation. According to the claims explored in that investigation, a LEGO collection provided by the Mansell family was allegedly never returned. While digging deeper into the case, Coffeezilla came across records tied to the collection and decided to contact the company's CEO directly.

Who is Ammon McNeff and why did Coffeezilla call him?

Ammon McNeff is the CEO of Bricks & Minifigs, a franchise chain that buys, sells, and trades LEGO products. His name started getting attention after Coffeezilla released part of their conversation online.

During the call, Coffeezilla asked him about a spreadsheet that was reportedly created by the Salem, Oregon store. The document apparently listed LEGO Star Wars inventory connected to the Mansell family and included both high and low value estimates for the sets.

The spreadsheet was something McNeff says he didn't know about

One part of the conversation focused entirely on the spreadsheet. When Coffeezilla brought it up, McNeff said he had no idea it existed.

He explained that the company doesn't know every single thing happening across every location. In his words, there are things they simply don't know, and they aren't checking every corner of every store all the time. That response became a big part of the discussion because the spreadsheet reportedly contained detailed information about the collection and its estimated value.

Coffeezilla says the collection wasn't worth $200,000

Another thing Coffeezilla talked about in his video was the value of the LEGO collection itself.

According to him, the records he reviewed pointed to a value closer to $107,000. He explained that the spreadsheet included both high and low estimates, and his figure was based on numbers sitting somewhere in the middle.

Coffeezilla also made it clear that these were only estimates because the sets hadn't actually been sold. Still, he argued that the numbers he found were nowhere near the $200,000 figure that became attached to the story through earlier coverage.

The main point Bricks & Minifigs continues to stand by

One of the biggest things Coffeezilla highlighted is the position Bricks & Minifigs has publicly maintained throughout the case.

According to the company, it does not believe the full Mansell Star Wars collection was still inside the Salem store by the time corporate became involved or when ownership of the location changed. That remains one of the central disagreements in the broader dispute that Coffeezilla and others have been examining.