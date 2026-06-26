Streamer Clavicular has landed in the middle of a fresh controversy during his ongoing IRL trip across France. The creator, who has been livestreaming from the country since June 19, 2026, made a series of harsh remarks about France, its infrastructure, and its people. Those comments didn't just stay within his livestream. They eventually reached Gabriel Attal, France's former Prime Minister and the current Secretary of Renaissance, who publicly fired back on X.

The exchange became even bigger because Attal's response wasn't only about Clavicular criticizing France. Instead, he linked the streamer's comments to an earlier interaction in Paris where Clav approached a few women and invited them to join him at a club later that night. The women declined, and the conversation ended there. Attal argued that the criticism aimed at France reflected something much more personal.

Why Gabriel Attal publicly responded to Clavicular

During one of his recent streams, Clavicular openly said France was a "dog**** country" and complained about several things, including poor WiFi, bad infrastructure, dirty streets, trash, roads, and what he described as "terrible people to be around."

He also said he had arrived with a positive mindset but ended up disappointed, saying, "I came on a positive vibe, I tried to enjoy the place, but it was just so bad."

Gabriel Attal later shared his response on X, claiming the streamer had actually been upset after his interaction with French women.

"He hoped that French women would come satisfy his narcissism and his masculinist ego trip? He got magnificently shut down," Attal wrote.

The comments about French women added another layer to the controversy

Attal didn't stop at criticizing the streamer. He defended France as "the most beautiful country in the world" and said the criticism reflected "the hatred from a Nation where women will always be free and proud."

Not long after, Clavicular made another controversial post on X while sharing a photo of himself near the Eiffel Tower. He claimed, "Girls from the US are a lot more attractive than EU," arguing that Europe's "gene pool" had been "devastated" during World War II because "all the good genes died in war."

He also promoted his looksmaxxing course in the same post, announcing a 50% discount for French customers and claiming they "need it" and "can't afford it at full ticket."

Those posts came after Attal's public response and became part of the wider discussion surrounding the streamer's ongoing stay in France.