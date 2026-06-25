A chaotic moment from Ice Poseidon's ongoing CX Big Brother streamer house event has put contestant Mia at the center of serious allegations. The controversy unfolded after claims surfaced that fellow participant JollyRancherZoo had allegedly been given GHB, a drug often referred to as “liquid ecstasy.” The situation escalated to the point where police arrived at the mansion and questioned Mia before she was removed from the competition.

The incident became even more talked about because it happened inside one of the internet's most unpredictable livestream environments. Ice Poseidon's reality-style show places creators together in a mansion while they compete for a $20,000 prize. Arguments, alliances, and confrontations are already part of the format, but this situation quickly became one of the most serious moments seen during the event so far.

Why was Mia removed from the CX Big Brother house?

According to clips circulating from the livestream, concerns were raised after Jolly allegedly consumed GHB and later experienced symptoms severe enough that she reportedly had to be taken to a clinic or hospital for a suspected overdose.

The allegations led to an investigation inside the house. Ice Poseidon confronted Mia over the claims and reportedly believed she may have been attempting to take advantage of Jolly. Police were then called to the mansion and questioned Mia directly. Following that interaction, she was removed from the show.

One post describing the incident claimed that “after clavicular's ex was accused of drugging a girl with ghb, police questioned her and ice poseidon removed her from the show.”

The interaction between Mia and Jolly left viewers confused

What happened after Mia's removal ended up becoming one of the strangest parts of the entire situation.

Footage from outside the house showed Mia and Jolly standing near a white van during the night. Instead of appearing hostile toward one another, the two were seen talking, comforting each other, and eventually hugging. The clip led some viewers to describe the moment as “Stockholm syndrome-like,” with one post stating that “the alleged attacker Mia and victim begin consoling one another.”

The unexpected interaction confused both viewers and people inside the house. Some were saying that it is emotional manipulation and damage limitation, while others said that it's better not to judge before knowing the full story.

What else is known about the situation?

Mia, who is known online as Clavicular's ex-girlfriend, has reportedly been involved in several conflicts throughout the multi-day event. Discussions surrounding the incident have also pointed to reports claiming she is on probation for previous drug-related issues.

The livestream continued after the removal, with contestants reacting to the events unfolding around them. Clips from the livestream also showed that the police entered the mansion to confront and question Mia and everybody else was just trying to wrap their head around what was happening. Questions about the allegations, the evidence involved, and what exactly occurred remain at the center of discussions surrounding the incident.