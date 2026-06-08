A conversation about MrBeast during a recent livestream has got people paying attention after Twitch streamer CDawgVA shared an unusual story involving the YouTube star. While chatting with Chris Broad and Robcdee, the creator claimed that MrBeast has a habit of reaching out whenever other well-known YouTubers discuss him.

The comments came from a clip posted on June 7, 2026, from an IRL stream featuring the three creators. During the discussion, CDawgVA described what he believes is a "compulsion" MrBeast has. According to him, the YouTube star doesn't really like hearing other respected creators talk about him publicly and sometimes tries to contact them directly when it happens.

CDawgVA says MrBeast reached out after hearing creators discuss him

While sharing the story, CDawgVA claimed that MrBeast gets bothered when established YouTubers start talking about him. He said the reaction seems stronger when the discussion comes from creators with large audiences of their own.

To explain why he thinks that, CDawgVA brought up an interaction he says happened between him and MrBeast. According to the streamer, he received a message asking if they could have a conversation. At first, he didn't think much of it and agreed.

Things didn't go exactly as planned though. CDawgVA said he later got a call request but never answered because he was asleep at the time. Even then, he was still curious about what MrBeast wanted to talk about.

The follow-up call left him even more confused

After missing the first call, CDawgVA said he suggested talking another day instead. MrBeast reportedly agreed and the conversation was pushed back.

When the next day arrived, however, the Twitch streamer noticed that MrBeast was posting pictures from the NBA Finals. That's what made the situation feel odd to him. He said he couldn't understand how someone attending such a huge event was still trying to make time for the call.

For CDawgVA, that only added to the mystery. He said he kept wondering why the topic was important enough to keep following up on.

Chris Broad had already criticized MrBeast before

The discussion also touched on Chris Broad, who publicly criticized MrBeast back in 2024. His comments came after the launch of Lunchly, a meal-box brand created through a collaboration involving Logan Paul.

Broad said at the time that MrBeast's content was never really made for him, but his biggest issue was the decision to work with Logan Paul. In a lengthy post on X, he referenced the Aokigahara Forest controversy and explained why that incident still shaped his opinion.

That earlier criticism became one of the more notable examples of a major creator openly disagreeing with MrBeast, which is partly why it came up again during the recent livestream conversation.