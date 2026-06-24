For two years, Milly and Louis turned a crumbling Victorian house in Swansea into one of YouTube's most followed renovation stories. They bought it in 2024, gutted it, rebuilt it on camera, and let nearly two million Instagram followers watch every step alongside their actual relationship. Then, a month ago, the uploads stopped. No videos, no stories, barely a post. Fans started asking where Louis had gone. On June 21, Milly finally answered.

Why Belgrave Villa Went Silent for a Month

The channel's usual rhythm is what made the silence so noticeable in the first place. Milly and Louis had built close to 484,000 YouTube subscribers and 400,000 followers on TikTok by posting consistently, mixing renovation progress with the kind of day-to-day relationship content that made the project feel personal rather than transactional. Most weeks, fans got something. A new room was torn out. A setback with a contractor. A quiet update on how the two of them were doing. That rhythm is exactly why two weeks without a single upload, and Louis not appearing on camera for even longer than that, set off the same question across every comment section. Where did he go?

The answer, when it came, wasn't dramatic on its own. Louis had gone to Australia in March, travelling with friends. What fans had read as a disappearance was, by Milly's account, something closer to two people needing distance before they figured out what came next.

Milly Confirms the Breakup

When Milly finally posted on June 21, she didn't open with the renovation. She opened with the thing everyone had been bracing for. "I really, really haven't been holding back on giving you an update for any reason other than I didn't know what that update was going to be," she said. "Unfortunately, Louis and I have split up."

She was careful to push back on any idea that the silence had been some kind of cover-up. "At no point have we been dishonest," she said. "When I said Louis had gone to Australia, he had gone to Australia. He went travelling with friends, and we just needed that space before we moved forward with figuring out who was keeping what, who was doing what." That, she explained, was the real reason the update had taken so long to arrive. There wasn't anything tidy to announce until the practical questions, who stays in the house, who keeps what, had actually been worked through, and those questions don't resolve themselves in a week.