ExtraEmily has picked up her third Twitch ban, and this one came fast. The clip spread across X, Reddit, and Instagram within hours of going live. Asmongold saw it and had something to say, and for once, the reaction was less about defending a streamer and more about calling out a habit the entire IRL streaming community has been slow to take seriously. His take was blunt, short, and hard to argue with. Whether Twitch agrees is a different question.

What Happened During ExtraEmily's June 28 Stream

ExtraEmily, whose real name is Emily Xuechun Zhang, was roughly an hour and twenty-five minutes into an IRL broadcast on June 28 when the incident happened. She was driving and making a left turn when she appeared to glance away from the road toward her phone to check her stream chat. A Mazda SUV was approaching from the opposite direction at the same time. The two vehicles came close enough that the other driver laid on the horn before she corrected the wheel and avoided the collision.

Her response on camera was casual. "Oh, sorry! My bad! That was my bad. Whoopsies! It's fine." She explained she had been driving with Tesla's Autopilot active earlier in the stream but had turned it off shortly before the near miss. Twitch suspended her account the following day. Her channel now shows the standard "violation of Community Guidelines" message, with no confirmed timeline on the ban length.

This is the third time ExtraEmily has been suspended for driving-related behavior. In October 2023, her first ban came after viewers reported her using her phone while driving. In April 2025, she ran a red light on a livestream, brushed it off as a normal habit given Austin's long signals, and received another suspension. Each time she returned. Each time something similar followed.

What Asmongold Said and Why It Hit Different

Asmongold's response on X was brief. "Ngl they need to just ban streaming and driving entirely," he wrote. "Want to stream yourself going somewhere? Get an Uber or have someone else drive. At best, it is a neutral effect; at worst, it causes accidents and kills people. Pretty easy logical decision."

The clip had already pulled six million views on Dexerto's post by the time he weighed in. His point isn't complicated, but it's the kind of thing that tends to go unsaid in streaming circles, where IRL content drives massive viewership, and nobody wants to be the one calling for restrictions. Gameland.gg reported the ban had already been reversed by the time the backlash peaked, which only made the community reaction louder.