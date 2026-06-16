Asmongold has shared a new update about the lawsuit filed against him by fellow streamer Mizkif, and it sounds like the case is still far from over. While talking on stream, he revealed that he has already spent more than $180,000 on legal fees dealing with the case. The clip was later shared by the X account @validclipx, where many viewers were surprised by just how expensive the legal battle has become.

The lawsuit has been around since November 2025, but according to Asmongold, it is still active. While discussing it, he wasn't really focused on the drama itself. Instead, he said and was worries about how lawsuits are becoming so normal in the streaming industry, and that every streamer should be on their toes and super vigilant about what they say online.

Why Mizkif ended up filing the lawsuit

To understand why the lawsuit happened, you have to go back to October 2025. During a Twitch livestream, Emiru made several allegations against her former partner Mizkif. She accused him of things like:

Psychological abuse

Sexual harassment

Stalking

Blackmail threats

Domestic abuse

Sexual assault

Mizkif pushed back against the allegations and denied the most serious claims. While he admitted the relationship had fights and controlling behavior at times, he said several accusations were false and ended up hurting both his reputation and business opportunities.

Where Asmongold got involved

After Emiru's stream, Asmongold spoke about the situation in front of his own audience. According to the lawsuit, he described Mizkif as an abuser and aggressor and said he should be in jail. Those comments later became part of the legal complaint filed by Mizkif.

The lawsuit doesn't only name Asmongold. Emiru, OTK Media, Mythic Talent Management, and King Gaming Labs are also listed as defendants. Mizkif argues that statements made about him caused financial losses and damaged his public image.

The point Asmongold was trying to make

One thing Asmongold talked about during the clip was how creator lawsuits seem to be happening more often now. He said that's one reason streamers have started using words like "allegedly" much more than before when talking about accusations or controversies.

For him, the bigger issue is not just the money being spent. He suggested that cases like this can affect careers, businesses, and people's lives long before a court reaches any final decision.