Nmplol's recent divorce update has sparked fresh discussion across the streaming community, and now Asmongold has added his perspective. The popular streamer reacted to Nick Polom's video about his split from longtime partner Malena, arguing that the public only heard one side of the story for a long time. His comments quickly gained attention after being shared by streamer news account @Awk20000 on X.

The divorce case has been a major topic online for months. According to Nick, the legal battle lasted for an extended period and reportedly cost him more than $400,000 in legal fees. The case eventually ended as a no-fault divorce with most assets divided equally between both sides.

Asmongold Says Nmplol Could Not Publicly Respond During Divorce Proceedings

While discussing the situation, Asmongold argued that Nick was placed in a difficult position because he could not openly address many claims during the legal process. He suggested that this created a public narrative that Nick had little ability to challenge.

“She wanted to try and finesse him out of a ton of this money and then nobody could talk about it, but she could talk about it,” Asmongold said. He also added, “The divorce definitely made Nick look bad. He couldn't make any comments and people had come to conclusions that were wrong. She wanted to set it up to where he could never correct the record.”

The reaction quickly spread among viewers, with many discussing whether public figures should address personal legal matters while cases are ongoing. As the conversation grew, another part of Asmongold's comments drew even more attention online.

Asmongold Questions Starforge Share Requests In Nmplol Divorce Discussion

Sometimes a single detail becomes the center of a larger debate. In this case, it was the discussion surrounding Starforge Systems, the gaming PC company that Nick helped promote alongside several other creators.

Asmongold questioned why Malena was reportedly seeking a share of Starforge stock. “I think that was complete nonsense. Malena didn't have anything to do with Starforge. How is she getting 55% of his stocks? How many videos was Nick in for Starforge, and how many videos was Malena in?” he said during the stream.

He also hinted that he knew additional details about the situation but chose not to share them publicly. “Remember gentlemen, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Be careful, fellas. I know some of the things that happened. I'm not going to reveal any of that if he's not going to. None of it is particularly scandalous or exciting.” Whether people agree with Asmongold or not, his reaction has added another layer to one of the most talked-about stories in the streaming world.