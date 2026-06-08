For a while now, people have been trying to figure out what exactly is going on between RaKai and Yona. The two creators have spent a lot of time together online, showing up in each other's videos, streams, and hangouts. Every time they posted something together, the dating rumors got a little louder. Now, fans think they finally got a clear answer. A video that has been making rounds online shows RaKai asking Yona to be his girlfriend during a family dinner. He didn't do it through a text message or a private conversation either. Instead, he pulled out a handwritten poster that read, "Will you be my girlfriend?" and asked the question in front of his mother. Yona's answer was yes, turning what looked like a normal dinner into a pretty big moment for the pair.

RaKai made the relationship move in front of family

One thing that stood out about the clip was the setting. It wasn't some huge event with decorations everywhere. The pair appeared to be sitting around a dinner table with food and drinks in front of them. Then RaKai revealed the sign and waited for Yona's reaction.

People around them immediately started smiling. At one point, a phone video call was made, seemingly to share the moment with someone else. Not long after, the two celebrated with a hug and a kiss.

The whole thing felt less like a planned content shoot and more like a family moment that happened to be recorded.

Why people were already expecting this to happen

For viewers who follow both creators, the girlfriend question probably wasn't a huge surprise.

Over the last several months, RaKai and Yona have appeared together constantly. There have been dinner dates, streams, casual hangouts, and plenty of content featuring both of them. Some clips even showed the pair wearing matching pajamas, which only added more fuel to the dating rumors.

Family involvement was another thing people noticed. Yona had already been around people close to RaKai, and viewers had seen interactions involving family members before this dinner happened.

Because of that, many fans saw the poster moment as the next step rather than a completely unexpected reveal.

Not everyone reacted to the moment the same way

The clip received very different reactions depending on who was watching.

Some viewers liked how direct RaKai was. They felt asking the question in front of family made the moment feel genuine and showed confidence. Others weren't completely sold on the idea.

A number of comments described the public setup as awkward, while some questioned whether relationship moments should be shared so openly online. There were also people who wondered how much of it was personal and how much of it was content.

Still, the video itself left little confusion about where things stand. RaKai asked the question, Yona said yes, and the two celebrated together in front of family members sitting at the table.