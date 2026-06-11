PlaqueBoyMax and Huda Mustafa keep ending up on people's feeds together, and at this point, a lot of viewers are asking the same thing. Are they actually dating, or is this just a friendship that the internet has taken way too far? Over the last few weeks, the pair have been seen together in livestreams, workout content, music-related posts, and plenty of social media updates. Neither of them has called it a relationship, but that hasn't stopped people from trying to connect the dots.

The thing is, there wasn't one big viral moment that kicked all this off. It happened slowly. One appearance turned into another, then another. Fans started noticing that they were spending a lot of time together, both on and off content. After a while, every new photo, joke, or clip involving the two started getting picked apart by viewers looking for clues about what was really going on between them.

How did the PlaqueBoyMax and Huda dating rumours start?

A lot of the speculation started not long after Huda Mustafa's breakup with Louis Russell. Around that same period, she began showing up more frequently in PlaqueBoyMax's content. At first, it just looked like a normal creator collab. That's pretty common online.

But the appearances didn't stop after one stream or one video. The two kept showing up together across different platforms, and people started paying more attention. The more content they made together, the more viewers became interested in their friendship and the way they interacted.

The moments that added fuel to the rumours

One of the biggest talking points was a gym mirror selfie Huda shared after a workout. The photo included both of them, and fans immediately started filling the comments with relationship theories. For many viewers, it became one more moment to add to the growing list of things they found interesting about the pair.

Then there was a joke from PlaqueBoyMax where he referred to Huda as his new personal trainer. It wasn't some serious announcement or anything like that. Still, people online kept bringing it up whenever discussions about the two started again.

Another moment that got attention was a conversation about adopting a cat together. The exchange was casual and clearly playful, but fans latched onto it anyway. Some saw it as another example of how comfortable they seemed around each other.

Have PlaqueBoyMax or Huda confirmed they're dating?

Right now, the answer is no. Despite all the theories floating around online, neither PlaqueBoyMax nor Huda Mustafa has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. Huda has spoken before about valuing honesty and transparency, but she hasn't hinted at being in a new relationship. PlaqueBoyMax, meanwhile, has mostly treated the speculation like part of the attention that comes with making content together.

Based on what's publicly available, there's no confirmed proof that the two are dating. What people do know is that they've been spending a lot of time together, appearing in each other's content, and giving viewers plenty to talk about. Beyond that, neither of them has actually said there's anything romantic going on.