Anime Expo 2026 is almost here, and for VTuber fans, this year's convention is shaping up to be packed. The event runs from July 2 to July 5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and remains the biggest anime and Japanese pop-culture gathering in North America. While anime premieres and industry panels are always a major draw, many attendees are already looking at the growing list of virtual creators connected to the event.

A big reason for that excitement is the number of well-known VTubers expected to appear across concerts, meet-and-greets, and community events. Some are tied to Hololive's upcoming concert in Los Angeles, while others will be spending time with fans through dedicated booth appearances and special programming throughout the convention weekend.

Hololive English members expected to appear during Serendipity concert weekend

One of the biggest VTuber-related attractions at Anime Expo 2026 is Hololive English's fourth concert, Serendipity, scheduled for July 3 and July 4 in Los Angeles.

The performers announced for the show are:

Mori Calliope

Ninomae Ina'nis

Fuwawa Abyssgard

Mococo Abyssgard

For many fans, this concert is the clearest indicator that these talents will be around Anime Expo activities during the same weekend. Mori Calliope remains one of the most recognizable English-language VTubers, known for both her online presence and music releases. Ninomae Ina'nis has built a reputation not only as a VTuber but also for her illustration work and relaxed on-stream personality.

Ironmouse's group will be meeting fans at the Arcade M&G Booth

Outside of the Hololive side of things, another major attraction comes from Ironmouse and the creators joining her at the Arcade Meet & Greet Booth.

The announced names include:

Ironmouse

Arielle

VchiBan

Michi Mochievee

Bubi

Among them, VchiBan stands out as a collective rather than a single creator. The group consists of Buff, Shia, Roose, and Candii, and is known for collaborative content, convention appearances, and comedy-focused projects.

Fans looking for face-to-face interactions with their favorite creators will likely have this booth high on their Anime Expo schedule.

Ironmouse and CDawgVA are also hosting a special event

Saturday's schedule includes another notable appearance. On July 4 at 6:30 PM PDT, Ironmouse will team up with Connor "CDawgVA" for an event titled Ironmouse & CDawgVA: Chaos Ascendant – AX V.

The pair have collaborated for years, making this one of the more recognizable creator-focused events happening during the convention weekend.

Ironmouse has also announced an Ironmouse & Friends cosplay contest. Participants are being encouraged to dress as Ironmouse, Bubi, or other members of her extended friend group. While sharing details about her convention plans, she also revealed that Day 1 meet-and-greets at the Arcade Booth would operate through a lottery system, with additional information expected later.

For attendees focused on VTubers, the combination of Hololive performers, Ironmouse's fan events, and multiple meet-and-greet opportunities gives Anime Expo 2026 one of its strongest virtual creator lineups in recent years.