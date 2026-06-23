Alabama Barker has made a new claim about her highly publicized fallout with Kick streamer N3on, and this time it revolves around something she says happened behind the scenes before all the livestream drama. Speaking during a recent TikTok Live, Alabama alleged that the idea of a relationship between her and N3on was never supposed to be genuine in the first place. According to her, the proposal came through managers, not through either of them directly. She claimed the goal was simple: create content together, post clips, and generate views across social media platforms.

Alabama Barker says the proposal came through management, not N3on directly

During the livestream, Alabama claimed that N3on's manager contacted her manager with a suggestion that the two creators should pursue a "fake relationship" online.

According to her version of events, the idea was centered around content creation rather than a real romantic connection. She said she wasn't interested in participating and told her team that she did not want to move forward with it.

Alabama explained the situation bluntly on stream, saying that after she turned the proposal down, things appeared to go in a different direction.

The allegation has added another layer to an already messy situation that has played out across livestreams, TikTok Lives, leaked messages, and reaction clips over the last few months.

Her comments included a claim about N3on and his ex-girlfriend Daniela

While discussing the alleged proposal, Alabama also claimed that N3on later went to Miami and got back together with his ex-girlfriend Daniela after she rejected the idea.

The statement quickly became one of the most discussed parts of the livestream because it connected two topics that followers had already been debating for weeks: Alabama's fallout with N3on and his relationship with Daniela.

Alabama presented the sequence of events as part of the same story, suggesting that her refusal was followed by his reconciliation with his former partner.

The claim arrives in the middle of an already public feud

The two creators had been linked publicly since around April 2026 through collaborations, outings, livestream appearances, gifts, and social media content that often looked romantic.

Because neither side consistently defined what their relationship actually was, viewers spent months trying to figure out whether they were dating, creating content together, or somewhere in between.

That uncertainty later turned into public disagreements. N3on has previously said he developed feelings and felt he was being friend-zoned, while Alabama has accused him of chasing clout and pushed back on the idea that their connection was ever what fans thought it was.

Where things stand right now

Alabama's latest livestream comments have added another accusation to a dispute that has already included discussions about NDAs, loyalty, cheating allegations, friendships, ex-partners, and public callouts.

The newest claim centers on one specific point: Alabama says she was approached about a staged relationship for content and turned it down. She also alleges that N3on later reunited with Daniela. The clip circulating online captures her making those claims directly, while the wider debate around what really happened between the two creators continues to play out publicly.