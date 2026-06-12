Some of the weirdest items ever seen in a creator auction are officially up for grabs. Fans now have a chance to place bids on objects linked to some of YouTube's biggest names after Airrack turned his controversial “stealing from creators” video into a fundraising event.

The auction is being hosted through Goldin and includes belongings connected to creators like MrBeast, Jake Paul, FaZe Rug, and Salish Matter. Instead of ending up as souvenirs from a viral video, the items are now being sold to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Bidding remains open through June 24 before extended bidding begins later that night at 10 p.m. ET.

What items from YouTube stars are being sold?

The collection features 10 separate lots, and each one comes with a signed Letter of Provenance from Airrack confirming where the item came from.

Several of the listings belong to MrBeast. Fans can bid on a New York Yankees cap, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and two MrBeast x Naruto Shippuden long-sleeve shirts that were previously owned and worn by the creator.

Jake Paul's section of the auction includes a pair of boxing gloves he personally used, along with factory-sealed boxing hand wraps from his training facility in Georgia.

Salish Matter's contribution is a signed yellow hoodie from her skincare brand, Sincerely Yours. FaZe Rug, meanwhile, has two very different items available: a signed PlayStation 5 controller and a preserved half-eaten In-N-Out Double-Double burger that Airrack took from Rug's kitchen counter while filming.

One item is already getting way more attention than the others

Out of everything listed, the most expensive item so far isn't a piece of merch, gaming gear, or boxing equipment.

The preserved In-N-Out burger from FaZe Rug's home has attracted dozens of bids and had already climbed past $5,700 at the time the auction details were published. That's currently higher than every other lot in the collection.

The unusual listing has become one of the standout pieces in the sale simply because it's unlike anything people would normally expect to see at a memorabilia auction.

Airrack's Infinite Pizza Hut Card is also drawing bids

Another item attracting interest is Airrack's one-of-one Infinite Pizza Hut Card.

The card was created after the YouTuber reached 10 million subscribers on YouTube, making it one of the more unique personal items included in the auction.

Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin encouraged viewers who followed Airrack's original video to check out the auction, explaining that bids are being placed live and that the highest offer at the end of the sale wins the item.

With proceeds heading to Make-A-Wish, the auction has transformed a viral creator challenge into a charity fundraiser featuring some of the most recognizable names on YouTube.