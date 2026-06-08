A crazy moment from a recent Kick stream has people doing double takes online. During what looked like a normal heated argument, former boxing champion Adrien Broner suddenly leaned in and kissed streamer DeenTheGreat on the lips. Nobody seemed to expect it, including Deen himself. The clip, which was shared online on June 8, shows the two standing face-to-face while arguing inside a crowded room. Things already looked tense, but then Broner made the situation way more awkward. Deen instantly pulled back and looked completely shocked. For a second, it honestly looked like the streamer was about to turn the argument into something much bigger.

What happened between DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner?

The whole thing happened in less than a minute. Broner and Deen were going back and forth when the boxer suddenly kissed him. Deen immediately reacted by questioning what just happened and started throwing angry comments back at Broner.

One thing that stood out was how differently both guys reacted. Deen was very upset in the video and even moved away from where Broner was standing. However, Broner was very ignorant about it and even laughed it off. He was unfazed and unbothered by what happened.

Despite how heated things got, the situation eventually calmed down and never turned physical.

Why people weren't completely surprised by this

For anyone who's been watching their streams lately, random moments like this have kind of become part of the package. The streamer cum boxers have been going viral for a lot of things in 2026.

Their streams are usually a mix of boxing, parties, celebrity guests, trolling, arguments, and random drama. They've had public disagreements before too. At one point, Deen even kicked Broner out of a car during a dispute connected to money and streaming promotions.

The funny thing is that they almost always end up linking back up again. One week they're arguing, the next week they're streaming together like nothing happened.

Who are Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat?

Broner is a former four-division world champion boxer from Cincinnati. Known as "The Problem," he's been just as famous for his personality outside the ring as he has been for his accomplishments inside it.

DeenTheGreat, whose real name is Nurideen Shahid Shabazz, is a streamer and influencer boxer from Florida. His content mostly revolves around IRL streams, boxing, parties, collaborations, and whatever drama ends up happening around him.

The clip is just the latest chapter in a partnership that seems to thrive on unpredictability.