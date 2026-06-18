A livestream from a Miami mansion is getting a lot of attention after an uncomfortable interaction involving former boxing champion Adrien Broner, model Amber Rose, and entertainer Ray J started making rounds online. The moment happened during DeenTheGreat's "Crash Out Boyz Marathon Day 15" stream on Kick on June 16, 2026. The clip that people keep sharing is only 24 seconds long, but it shows enough to explain why viewers focused on it. In the video, Broner repeatedly moves close to Amber Rose, putting his arm around her and leaning into her space while they are standing in a kitchen area. Amber appears uncomfortable and pushes back verbally several times before eventually asking Ray J to get involved.

Why Ray J ended up stepping between Adrien Broner and Amber Rose

According to footage from the stream, Amber Rose repeatedly tried redirecting Broner's attention elsewhere. At one point, she reportedly told him there were other women he could talk to and asked him to stop.

The situation didn't really calm down, though. Ray J eventually stepped in and physically created some distance between the two. During parts of the interaction, he could be seen holding Broner back and acting as the person trying to keep things under control.

That intervention became one of the biggest talking points from the stream. While several people were present inside the mansion, viewers pointed to Ray J as the person who helped defuse the moment when Amber clearly wanted more personal space.

The stream had more chaos than just the viral kitchen clip

The interaction in the kitchen wasn't the only thing viewers noticed that night. Other moments from the marathon stream also drew attention.

During one segment, Broner and DeenTheGreat were seen sniffing a chair that Amber Rose and Ray J had been sitting in earlier. Later, tensions reportedly carried over into a car ride, where Amber refused to sit next to Broner.

She could be heard saying things including, "We about to fight, you keep hurting me." Reports from the stream suggest Broner became upset during that exchange, and the situation nearly turned physical.

Who was involved in the livestream?

Broner was a guest and joined with DeenTheGreat. The former boxer, known by the nickname "The Problem," is a former four-division world champion who has been inactive since his 2024 loss.

Amber Rose is widely known as a model, actress, and media personality. She shares a child with rapper Wiz Khalifa and has long been outspoken about topics including consent and body positivity.

Ray J, who has worked with Amber Rose on projects before, appeared throughout the stream and ultimately became the person viewers saw stepping in when tensions rose between the pair.