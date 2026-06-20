Adin Ross is still pushing forward with one of the wildest GTA 6 ideas floating around right now. While Rockstar's next game hasn't even arrived yet, the streamer is already talking about a roleplay server where players could potentially earn real money through in-game activities. The concept has been part of his discussions for a while, but his latest comments added a new piece to the puzzle.

Instead of focusing on gameplay features this time, Ross spoke about the legal side of things. According to him, a lawyer is already involved in the process as he tries to figure out how to make the project work without running into problems with Rockstar Games or parent company Take-Two.

Adin Ross says lawyers are helping make sure the project follows the rules

One of the biggest questions surrounding the server has always been whether a real-money system could even exist within Rockstar's ecosystem. Ross addressed that concern directly, explaining that legal experts are being consulted so everything can be structured in a way that keeps rights holders happy.

The server isn't expected to be an official Rockstar product. Instead, it would operate as a community-driven roleplay experience, similar to the custom GTA V servers that have become popular over the years. Ross has also previously teased the project alongside FaZe Banks, suggesting that planning has been ongoing for quite some time.

The planned economy goes far beyond normal GTA roleplay servers

Ross has described a system where players could take on jobs inside the server and receive rewards connected to a custom cryptocurrency. He has repeatedly said the goal isn't to create a short-term token project but something backed by assets and designed to function as a long-term economy.

The jobs he has mentioned aren't flashy criminal kingpin roles either. His examples have included everyday work such as janitors, babysitters, pizza delivery drivers, and other service positions. The pitch is that players would build a reputation, develop a life inside the server, and potentially earn money through participation.

The strict gameplay rules being discussed for the server

Ross hasn't only talked about money. He has also floated stricter roleplay mechanics where mistakes carry real consequences inside the game world. Ideas such as permanent character death or losing progress after being killed have been discussed as ways to keep players invested in their decisions.

That approach would be very different from the chaotic style often seen on public GTA servers. The goal appears to be creating a world where players take their roles seriously rather than treating everything like a random sandbox.

The idea is ambitious, but several obstacles still remain

Ross has previously referenced major funding ambitions and investor backing for the project, but there are still practical challenges ahead. GTA 6 has not launched yet, modding support remains uncertain, and real-money systems tied to cryptocurrency often face additional regulatory scrutiny.

For now, the biggest confirmed update is that legal planning is already underway. While the server remains a concept rather than a finished product, Ross appears focused on answering the legal questions first before trying to turn the idea into a functioning GTA 6 experience.