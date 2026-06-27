Most of these raids started with a lie. Someone picked up a phone, told police a fake story about a shooting or a hostage, and pointed an armed response at a streamer who was just sitting at a desk. The cameras kept rolling while officers cleared the rooms, guns up, and thousands of people watched it happen live.

Top Streamers Who Got Raided Mid-Stream

Jordan Mathewson was playing Counter-Strike at his office when a SWAT team stormed the building over a fake hostage call. Joshua Peters was streaming RuneScape to 60,000 people when officers pointed guns at his 10-year-old brother. Alexandra Macpherson and her entire family were handcuffed in their own driveway. Adin Ross opened his front door to a wall of riot shields and rifles, with thirty officers screaming at once.

1. YourRAGE

Josh, the FaZe Clan member who streams as YourRAGE, was more than three hours into a broadcast on Kick on August 8, 2024, when his dogs started barking, and his whole courtyard lit up blue. He stepped outside and heard someone on a megaphone, but he couldn't make out. His camera, still live, caught police walking down the corridor and into his streaming room. Officers detained him while they sorted out the false call before he was let go.

2. Joshua Peters

Joshua Peters, an Air Force veteran who streamed as Koopatroopa787, was playing RuneScape for roughly 60,000 viewers from his family's home in Minnesota in February 2015 when he heard a commotion downstairs. He left the camera to find a SWAT team in the house. His 10-year-old brother had answered the door and was being held at gunpoint along with the rest of the family.

Peters came back to the stream, visibly shaking and close to tears. He told whoever had done it that his brothers could have been shot and killed, and begged them to leave his family out of it. He said he had no idea who would have a problem with him.

3. Alexandra Macpherson

Alexandra Macpherson, a Hearthstone streamer who goes by Alliestrasza, was about an hour into a stream from her Los Angeles home on February 9, 2022, when her dog started barking and she stepped away. Three officers came through with a pistol, a shotgun, and a riot shield, sweeping her empty, streaming room on camera.

The caller had claimed a woman shot her husband and barricaded herself inside. Macpherson and her whole family were cuffed outside until police cleared the scene. Everyone walked away unharmed.

4. Adin Ross

Adin Ross, one of the biggest names on Twitch at the time, was streaming on August 9, 2022, when someone called in a fake report and police descended on his home. He had stepped away from his PC to use the bathroom and get water. When he opened his front door, he found two riot shields and what he described as thirty rifles pointed at him, with officers shouting from every direction. He and his girlfriend were handcuffed.

Ross called the whole thing surreal and said the officers were fine once they understood what was going on. He was not the only one targeted that day. Fellow streamer iShowSpeed was swatted the same afternoon, caught on camera outside his house, setting an old PlayStation on fire.

5. Jordan Mathewson

Jordan Mathewson, known online as Kootra, was a founder of the gaming group The Creatures and was about two hours into a Counter-Strike session at the group's office in Littleton, Colorado, on August 27, 2014, when he heard officers clearing the rooms around him. “Uh oh, this isn't good,” he told his viewers. “I think we're getting swatted.” Seconds later, a SWAT team burst in and ordered him to the floor.

The call had claimed a man shot two coworkers and was holding hostages, which put nearby schools on lockdown. When officers realized the stream was recording them, they tried to shut it off before Mathewson talked them through it. A rival gamer claimed responsibility online.