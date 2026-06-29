Ethan Klein spent most of his career defending reaction content in court, not suing over it. That flipped in June 2025, when he and his wife, Hila, through their company Ted Entertainment, filed copyright lawsuits against a group of Twitch streamers over a single video. A year later, a separate defamation case added a fifth name to the list. Here's who actually got sued, and what's happened since.

Top 5 Streamers Ethan Klein Has Sued in the Past 2 Years

Denims is still fighting, and a tentative June 2026 ruling leaned in her favor. Kaceytron settled in December 2025. Frogan lost by default judgment after missing court deadlines. SeanDaBlack was added to the same case later. iDubbbz got sued separately for defamation in May 2026, a case Klein dropped weeks later after a public apology.

1. Denims

Alexandra "Denims" Saber streamed Klein's 102-minute video "Content Nuke: Hasan Piker" front to back the moment it dropped in February 2025, pausing it 211 times to add commentary and dispute his claims. She closed by telling viewers, "if you enjoyed not giving any views to that terrible video, follow, subscribe, throw a prime," a line Klein's lawsuit later used as evidence she was deliberately trying to deny him revenue.

She's the only one of the four Content Nuke defendants still actively fighting. She raised over $58,000 of a $100,000 GoFundMe goal for legal fees, and in June 2026, a tentative ruling leaned toward finding her reaction protected under fair use, though the judge didn't fully settle the question.

2. Kaceytron

Kaceytron's stream became infamous for a different reason. Per Klein's complaint, she smoked marijuana roughly 42 times during the broadcast while offering little commentary, admitting at points she didn't understand what was happening. She opened by telling viewers many people wanted to watch "without necessarily supporting Ethan Klein."

Her case didn't go to trial. She settled with Klein in December 2025, reportedly involving a public apology along with funds tied to her own fundraiser.

3. Frogan

Frogan, a former moderator for Hasan Piker, left Klein's video running while she stepped away from her desk, later returning to ask, "What happened?" Klein's lawsuit pointed to her sarcastic remark, "It's time to watch the new Nuke ethically," as proof she knew exactly what she was doing.

After she and her legal team missed the deadline to respond, the court clerk entered a default against her in May 2026. Klein later said on his podcast that her side had simply been misinformed about what was happening with the case.

4. SeanDaBlack

SeanDaBlack, whose real name is Sean Wiggs, wasn't part of Klein's original June 2025 filing. He was added afterward, joining Denims, Kaceytron, and Frogan as a fourth named defendant in the same dispute. Far less detail about his specific stream has been made public compared to the other three, and his case has drawn much less coverage overall.

5. iDubbbz

Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha got pulled into a separate legal fight in 2026. In January, Kick streamer Destiny made a sarcastic comment suggesting Klein had molested his own children. In February, Jomha displayed that comment on screen for roughly 40 minutes while playing an alter-ego character, without much added context.

Klein didn't sue Destiny, saying he'd made clear he wasn't being serious. Jomha got a defamation lawsuit filed against him in Calgary, Alberta, which he confirmed on June 9, 2026. "It is official. I am being sued by Ethan Klein in the courts of Calgary, Alberta, for defamation," he said, planning to fight it. He changed course days later, posting an apology admitting that using Klein's kids as "an attack vector" was wrong. Klein dropped the lawsuit the same day.