For a streamer couple, the relationship usually isn't private to begin with. Fans watch them build a life together one broadcast at a time, which means the ending rarely stays off camera either, whether that's on Twitch or Kick. Here are five couples who streamed side by side for years, then had the breakup itself confirmed, announced, or fall apart in front of an audience.

5 Streamer Couples Who Streamed Together, Then Broke Up On Camera

xQc broke up with Adept live in front of 130,000 viewers. BaboAbe addressed his split from Natsumiii on stream less than a year into marriage. Asmongold and PinkSparkles built their following together before she announced their split through a series of tweets. JasonTheWeen and Sakura broke up twice, with the final split landing on Kick and Twitch the same week as her sister's. Kyedae and TenZ ended six years together, both addressing it publicly the same week.

1. xQc and Adept

Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Adept dated for years while both streamed regularly, often appearing on each other's channels. That ended when xQc broke up with her live, in front of roughly 130,000 viewers. What followed wasn't clean. Adept filed for divorce in 2022, claiming common-law marriage, and a protective order she'd filed against him surfaced the following year publicly. She also reportedly broke into his home and took his childhood photos. The two have continued trading accusations on X well after.

2. BaboAbe and Natsumiii

Abe "BaboAbe" Chung and Wendy "Natsumiii" Luo streamed together regularly enough that their 2021 engagement became a moment fans celebrated. Less than nine months after marrying, Abe posted that they had separated, then went live on Twitch to address it, saying he'd tried to save the marriage, but things hadn't worked out. He asked viewers to respect their privacy. Natsumiii stayed quiet at first, later revealing she had cheated on him, which was the real reason it ended so soon.

3. Asmongold and PinkSparkles

Zack "Asmongold" Tuten and Izzy "PinkSparkles" Grych started streaming together in 2018 and made their relationship official live on Twitch that August. The boost to her visibility was immediate. Over a year later, Izzy ended things through a series of now-deleted tweets, writing that living in Austin had left her "enduring significant unhappiness... leading to a prolonged period of deep depression," one that had made it difficult to keep streaming at all. Asmongold confirmed the split publicly but offered little else.

4. JasonTheWeen and Sakura

Jason, known as JasonTheWeen on Twitch and Kick, and fellow streamer Sakura Shymko dated on and off, with their relationship playing out across both their channels. They'd already broken up once in August 2025, with Jason addressing it on a livestream and insisting there was no wrongdoing before reuniting that October. It didn't hold. By February 2026, Jason posted that the breakup was mutual and asked fans to respect their privacy. Many noted the timing lined up with her sister Kyedae's split from TenZ, which Jason said was a pure coincidence.

5. Kyedae and TenZ

Kyedae Shimko and Tyson "TenZ" Ngo were one of the most visible couples in competitive gaming, getting engaged in August 2022 and staying together through her 2023 leukemia diagnosis and treatment. Both stayed fixtures on each other's streams throughout. In February 2026, the two announced they were ending things after six years, stressing there was no single incident behind it, just two people who had grown apart. Kyedae specifically asked fans to be gentle given everything she'd already been through.