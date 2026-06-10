Female streamers have always had it harder online. More harassment, more unsolicited scrutiny, and a much thinner line between what gets praised and what gets punished. Some of these women have also made choices that put them directly in the firing line. Here are five names that kept coming up in 2025 and 2026 for all the wrong reasons.

5. Bonnie

In March 2026, a 48-second clip from one of Bonnie's old livestreams resurfaced on X and hit 4.5 million views fast. In it, she described a past sexual encounter with someone she said was 16 or 17 years old. Reddit and X picked it up within hours, and the pile-on started fast.

Bonnie broke her silence on April 10, 2026: "Also, I saw a clip going around. I saw an old clip going around, and I just want to make it very, very clear, so that there is absolutely no misinformation or confusion. But that clip, I was 18 in that clip. The clip is from 2014, and you can see the verified dates if you care. So, that's pretty much all there is to it." The story refused to go away. On April 8, rapper Bradygoo used audio from the clip in a diss track during Plaqueboymax's Streamer Diss Wars livestream. That same month, she had also drawn backlash for her behavior toward an elderly couple during a St. Patrick's Day stream. Viewers on r/LivestreamFail called her "entitled" and accused her of having "main character syndrome." Two separate controversies in the same month from a streamer most people had never heard of before March 2026.

4. Kyedae

On February 7, 2026, Kyedae Shimko announced the end of her six-year relationship with fellow streamer TenZ. The post on X got 51 million views. She wrote: "We've actually been broken up for quite some time now. Toward the end of our relationship, we came to a realization that wasn't easy to accept: we had stopped growing as individuals." She also made clear there was "no wrongdoing, no resentment, and no single event" behind the split.

None of that stopped the rumors. Cheating allegations spread across Reddit and X within hours, with voice actor John Choi named as the person she had allegedly been seeing. TenZ addressed it directly on February 9, calling the claims fabricated. Choi denied them on X, writing: "stop cropping photos to make it look like we have." No evidence for any of the cheating claims ever surfaced. TenZ and Kyedae kept the same story throughout. The harassment toward Kyedae kept going regardless.

3. Xenathewitch

Xenathewitch was arrested in August 2025 for firing paintballs at a bystander during Ice Poseidon's IRL Scavenger Hunt event. A police officer confirmed she would be spending time in jail after the incident. She posted a video from the jailhouse afterward, telling fans she missed them.

Seven months later, she was arrested again. On March 4, 2026, during a nighttime IRL stream on Kick, she attempted to hitchhike a ride in a passing police car. She said on stream: "I'm gonna hitchhike the cops, f**k it. Wait, can I get arrested? I don't think I can get arrested for hitching a ride with the police, right?.. It might be illegal." She stuck her thumb out anyway. The police car turned on its lights and pulled up. She was taken in shortly after. The clip spread fast. Two arrests in under a year, both on camera, both on stream. At some point, it stops being bad luck.

2. India Love

Right after FaZe Adapt was announced as Breakout Streamer of the Year at the 2025 Streamer Awards, India Love walked onto the stage uninvited, grabbed the microphone, and told the crowd he should not have won. She said, "Streamer of the year went to Adapt, and congratulations, we respect you for what you did. But Raki should have won Breakout Streamer of the Year, and DDG. I don't care what y'all say. Shoutout Raki."

The crowd booed. Security escorted her out of the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles while the clip was already spreading on X. The moment was immediately compared to Kanye West's 2009 MTV VMAs interruption of Taylor Swift. FaZe Kaysan wrote on X: "No class. Just beyond unnecessary and weird." FaZe Lacy also publicly called her out. India Love trended for days after. A lot of people genuinely could not figure out what she thought was going to happen. Others pointed out she had only just started streaming and had no real stake in the result.

1. QTCinderella

The 2025 Streamer Awards on December 6 turned into QTCinderella's most controversial night as a host. She singled out 17-year-old Black streamer RaKai in the audience and asked: "RaKai, a question, what's the coolest thing you've ever stolen? Don't answer! It's a test!" The joke referenced RaKai's recent Twitch ban over alleged shoplifting. The crowd's reaction was uncomfortable. Online, it was worse, with viewers calling the moment tone-deaf, culturally unaware, and racially insensitive toward a young Black creator in front of a live audience.

She also asked FaZe YourRAGE what his favourite colour on the Pride Flag was as part of the same PR training segment. Neither moment landed. She returned to Twitch afterward and said, "I promise you, with my whole heart, that next year is going to be better." In May 2026, she came back online after weeks away grieving the death of her best friend of 15 years, only to find clip accounts on X targeting her content. She posted: "I have been away from every aspect of the internet for the last few weeks, actively grieving my best friend of 15 years. To come back online to see parasitic bad faith clip accounts hate farming me." She announced plans to DMCA strike accounts spreading misleading clips.