Streaming gives these women their audience. OnlyFans gives them the bigger check. That split is no longer something anyone hides, name-dropping numbers on stream, joking about it mid-game, treating it the same as a sub-goal. The two platforms feed off each other, one builds the following, the other cashes it in, and neither side pretends the arrangement is anything but the plan.

Here Are The Top 5 Female Streamers With OnlyFans Accounts

Aishah Sofey and Corinna Kopf turned OnlyFans into bigger paydays than streaming ever gave them. Alinity says one OnlyFans month beats ten years on Twitch. Morgpie built her Twitch fame on viral trends while running OnlyFans alongside it. xoAeriel, smaller but no different, proves the setup's become completely normal now. Here are five female streamers who've built that second income out in the open, no denials, no secret accounts:

1. Aishah Sofey

Aishah Sofey built her following on TikTok and Instagram first, mostly through fitness and fashion content, before her name started showing up everywhere for a different reason. In December 2024, she co-founded Bop House, a Florida-based content house with Sophie Rain, modeled loosely on the old influencer mansion format but built specifically around OnlyFans subscriptions rather than ad deals or brand sponsorships.

Bop House grew fast. By February 2025, the collective's creators had a combined 33 million followers and claimed $10 million in revenue in their first month alone, according to Fast Company. Sofey also streams on Twitch under aishahsofeyy, where she keeps things tamer, gaming and Just Chatting mostly, while the OnlyFans side runs as its own separate operation entirely. She's been open about the overlap too, including a viral moment where she said her own grandmother brought up her OnlyFans at Thanksgiving dinner.

2. Corinna Kopf

Corinna Kopf started out making vlogs as part of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, then moved into streaming, first on Twitch, then on Facebook Gaming, then back to Twitch, then on Kick. Her OnlyFans, launched in 2021, made all of that look small by comparison almost immediately. She made over a million dollars in her first 48 hours on the platform, and her best months later reportedly hit over $2 million.

By the time she stepped back from OnlyFans in late 2024, she put her total earnings from the platform at around $67 million across three years. She's continued streaming on Kick since, but it's not hard to see which part of her career actually built the $7 million estate she's reportedly putting together.

3. Alinity

Alinity, born Natalia Mogollon, has been one of Twitch's most recognizable and most banned streamers, going back and forth with the platform's content rules for years before she eventually joined OnlyFans herself. She came to it later than a lot of her peers, watching others make the jump first.

What's less talked about is the visa side of her career. She's spoken about holding an O-1B visa, the kind reserved for people with extraordinary ability, which she's renewed and kept valid through 2028. Getting it cost her tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees, money she's said she wouldn't have had without OnlyFans funding the process.

4. Morgpie

Morgpie built her Twitch following by inventing entire trends rather than following them. Her "topless" meta in December 2023, streaming gameplay in a tube top framed just right to imply nudity without breaking the letter of Twitch's rules at the time, spread across the platform fast enough that other streamers started copying it within days. A few months later, she did it again with a green-screen meta using her own body as the overlay, which got banned outright and forced Twitch to rewrite its guidelines twice in one week, just to keep pace with her.

She's run an OnlyFans alongside all of it the entire time, openly, as part of the same brand rather than something separate from her Twitch persona. In 2026, she went a step further and co-founded Fanlock, a content protection platform built specifically to stop her own material from being leaked and pirated, after she said she'd been spending thousands of dollars a month on DMCA services that weren't keeping up with the leaks and deepfakes.

5. xoAeriel

xoAeriel doesn't look like the typical image of a Twitch streamer, and that contradiction is basically the appeal. She streams IRL and Just Chatting content regularly, has built up past 365,000 followers doing it, and never hides how revealing her broadcasts get along the way.

Her OnlyFans sits at the pricier end, $19.99 a month, and runs in plain sight alongside the Twitch channel rather than as some separate secret identity. She's not the most famous name on this list, but she's a fair example of how normalized this setup has become outside the handful of headline cases. A streamer with a few hundred thousand followers and a paid OnlyFans isn't a novelty anymore. It's just how a lot of these careers are built now.