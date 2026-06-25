Some of these women never took an explicit photo or video meant for anyone outside their relationship, and had AI used to fabricate them anyway. Others trusted a partner with something real, only to have it surface publicly years later without consent. Both are forms of the same violation. Here are five female streamers who had private or fabricated explicit material spread online against their will.

5 Female Streamers Who Got Their Private Pictures Leaked Online

Pxie says Destiny shared an intimate video of her with a third party without her knowledge, and is now suing him in federal court. Pokimane, QTCinderella, Sweet Anita, and Maya Higa were all targeted in the same 2023 deepfake scandal after fellow streamer Atrioc was caught having paid for AI-generated explicit content of them.

1. Pxie

In November 2024, an intimate video of Twitch streamer Pxie began circulating across forums, including Kiwi Farms, viewed more than 78,000 times before she even knew it was public. According to a federal lawsuit she filed in February 2025, the video had been recorded during a 2020 encounter with political streamer Destiny, who she alleges later sent it to a fan named Rose without her consent, despite never having met that person.

Destiny has denied intentionally leaking anything, saying in a Reddit post that the material "was leaked without my knowledge, consent, or authorization." Pxie's lawsuit alleges otherwise, citing a Discord message in which Destiny reportedly wrote, "I'm so sorry there's literally no excuse." The case is ongoing in the Southern District of Florida, where Pxie is seeking a jury trial and several million dollars in combined damages. At least 15 other women have since contacted her, claiming Destiny shared their content without consent as well.

2. Pokimane

Pokimane was one of several prominent female streamers whose likeness turned up on a deepfake pornography website after fellow Twitch creator Atrioc accidentally revealed the site in his open browser tabs during a January 2023 livestream. The AI-generated content used her face without any involvement or consent on her part.

She later spoke publicly about the cost of trying to protect herself from further exploitation, detailing the resources she's had to invest in online security since the scandal broke.

3. QTCinderella

QTCinderella, also known as Blaire, became the most vocal of the women targeted in the same deepfake scandal. She went live within hours of the news breaking, visibly shaken, and vowed to pursue legal action against the site's creator. "Being seen 'naked' against your will should not be a part of this job," she wrote on X at the time.

She later learned from multiple lawyers that there was effectively no way to sue the anonymous site owner. Atrioc donated $60,000 toward DMCA takedown efforts for the site and similar ones afterward, and the two eventually reconciled, with QTCinderella saying two years later that she'd forgiven him.

4. Sweet Anita

Sweet Anita was also named among the streamers whose images appeared on the deepfake site Atrioc had paid to access. She joined Pokimane and QTCinderella in speaking out publicly against the practice once it came to light, pushing back on the idea that because the images were technically fabricated, the harm to the women depicted was somehow less real.

The backlash from Sweet Anita and the other women involved became part of what eventually pushed Twitch to issue a formal community statement on what it called "synthetic non-consensual exploitative images," more than a month after the scandal first broke.

5. Maya Higa

Maya Higa rounded out the group of streamers targeted in the Atrioc deepfake incident, with explicit AI-generated content bearing her likeness hosted on the same site. Like the others, she had no involvement in creating the material and no way to consent to its existence.

The scale of the scandal, hitting several high-profile women at once, helped turn an isolated incident into a wider conversation about deepfake abuse in the streaming industry, one that pushed platforms and lawmakers alike to start treating non-consensual AI-generated content as a serious harm rather than a technical curiosity.