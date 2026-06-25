Some of these women got caught mid-broadcast, with no time to think of an excuse. Others had it surface later, through a leaked camera feed, a rival's screenshot, or someone else's confession. Either way, the exposure became public record. Here are five female streamers whose infidelity became a story everyone online ended up knowing about.

5 Female Streamers Who Were Exposed for Cheating Online

MissQGemini got caught cheating at video games, then caught cheating on a relationship rant in the same breath. IcyVixen was outed by a tournament rival watching her aim too closely. Indiya was exposed mid-date when her boyfriend started scrolling through her phone live. Fuslie's affair surfaced through someone else's video years later. Kvrtez was exposed by her boyfriend's litter box camera, then confirmed it herself.

1. Kvrtez

Kathelina, known online as Kvrtez, was exposed by her then-boyfriend ImNotKenneth, who says he caught her cheating with her cousin through a camera in their cat's litter box. He posted the story in a YouTube video that went viral within hours.

She didn't deny it. "First and foremost, I want to start off by taking full accountability for what I did," she said, apologizing "to the person that I hurt the most." She also raised separate abuse allegations against Kenneth, which he denied and which remain unverified. Her accounts were deactivated shortly after.

2. IcyVixen

Alex Zedra, the voice actress behind Call of Duty's Mara and a Warzone streamer herself, was eliminated from a 2021 tournament and decided to spectate. Watching IcyVixen and her husband, fellow streamer BeardedBanger, Zedra noticed IcyVixen's aim tracking targets through walls with a precision that didn't match anything she'd shown before.

Zedra clipped the footage and posted it publicly, and the reaction was immediate. Both were banned from Twitch, their tournament run erased along with their credibility.

3. Indiya

On April 24, 2024, Twitch streamer Timothy "Gara" Brooks was doing an IRL stream of a restaurant date with girlfriend Indiya when she handed him her phone to look up nearby food spots. Instead, he started scrolling through her messages. His face changed instantly, mouth open, silent. "What are you doing?!" she said, snatching the phone back as he kept staring into the lens. He turned the stream off without explaining anything.

He didn't stay quiet for long. Hours later, he called into a separate streamer's broadcast, telling viewers he'd found messages between Indiya and other men. The clip spread fast enough to reach FaZe Clan's Silky, turning a single dinner date into one of the most replayed cheating moments of that year.

4. Fuslie

Fuslie got close to fellow streamer NoahJ456 at the 100 Thieves Creator Camp in 2021, bonding over relationship problems while he was still married to his wife, Martina. The affair stayed buried for three years until August 2024, when an unrelated YouTube video from creator MrTLexify exposed it, revealing the two had been involved at EDC Las Vegas.

Once it was out, Fuslie addressed it on stream, breaking down in tears as she apologized, saying she'd written directly to Martina too. The exposure remains one of the more uncomfortable creator-camp stories in streaming, since it had nothing to do with a stream malfunction and everything to do with someone else deciding to make it public years later.

5. MissQGemini

In June 2017, MissQGemini opened a Twitch stream of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with a rant about how often female players get accused of cheating for being good. Minutes into the match, viewers spotted wallhacks active on her screen, the kind that show enemy positions through walls before a shot is even lined up.

She didn't own it, blaming a friend named "Clara" for leaving a cheat profile on her computer, then kept playing with it, active anyway, watching "Clara" the whole time without noticing anything wrong. The excuse didn't hold. She was VAC-banned from Counter-Strike, and while Twitch never formally banned her account, the backlash was enough that she closed it herself. "Clara" became a lasting meme in the CS community, still used today whenever someone pulls off a play too clean to be real.