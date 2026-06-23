Some of these women walked away from mainstream platforms on their own terms. Others got banned and stopped trying to get back in once they saw what was waiting on the other side. Either way, the pattern repeats. YouTube or Twitch stopped being the main job, and an adult platform took over, quietly at first, then completely. None of them hides it now. They talk about it openly, the way anyone discusses changing careers because the new one pays better.

Zara Dar

Zara Dar spent years building a YouTube channel around machine learning and neural network tutorials while working through a master's degree in computer science at the University of Texas. She had over 112,000 subscribers, a STEM-advocacy following, and a video title that ended up summarizing the whole pivot for her: "PhD dropout to OnlyFans model."

She started OnlyFans as a side project during her studies. It didn't stay a side project for long. Comparing it to the roughly $100,000 average salary of a tenured professor, she said walking away from academia for content creation full-time "feels kind of like a gamble on the direction of my entire life." The gamble paid off enough that the YouTube tutorials are no longer the headline.

Lizzy Capri

Lizzy Capri ran a family-friendly YouTube channel, the kind built on slime videos, hide-and-seek, and the general chaos of kid-targeted content. She didn't ease out of it. "I reached a breaking point and realized I didn't want to make kids' content anymore," she said. "I'm a grown woman, I don't enjoy running around in slime and playing hide and seek and getting my house really messy for videos."

What she moved to wasn't a hard pivot into explicit modeling either. Her OnlyFans leans toward "get ready with me" videos and more personal, unfiltered content, something she describes as rawer than anything she put on YouTube. The reaction split along predictable lines. Mothers among her old subscriber base were unhappy. Their husbands, by her own account, were not.

Indiefoxx

Indiefoxx racked up six Twitch bans in 2021 alone, most of them during the hot tub and ASMR boom she helped kick off alongside Amouranth. The sixth one stuck for good. Twitch pulled her partnership, suspended her indefinitely, and for a year afterward, not even she could say exactly why.

She finally explained it on the No Jumper podcast: a wardrobe malfunction during an ASMR stream, the kind of thing that usually got other streamers a few days off. She appealed. Twitch sat on it. So she rebranded as JenFoxxUwU and put everything into OnlyFans instead, picking up six-figure follower counts on Instagram and TikTok while she was locked out of Twitch entirely. Almost two years later, Twitch quietly lifted the ban, but by then she'd already proven she didn't need it.

Alinity

Alinity was already one of Twitch's most banned personalities by the time she got around to OnlyFans, having spent years going back and forth with the platform over content complaints. She joined later than a lot of the streamers who'd already made the jump before her, by her own account, because she wanted to see how the others fared first.

According to a single entertainment outlet that covered her move, Alinity has claimed she made more money in one month on OnlyFans than ten years of streaming on Twitch would have earned her. That figure hasn't been independently verified anywhere else, so treat it as her own account of things rather than a confirmed fact. Even allowing for exaggeration, it lines up with everything else on this list: once the adult platform started outearning the day job, the day job stopped being the priority.

Projekt Melody

Projekt Melody debuted on Chaturbate in 2020, then added a separate work-safe Twitch channel a few months after. For a while she ran both at once. Chaturbate is where the records came from, according to fan-maintained tracking of her career, with reports that she's held a top-10 spot on the site since launch. Her Twitch presence never came close to matching it.

By 2026, the same fan records indicate she'd started archiving her stream VODs on Fansly rather than anywhere mainstream, streaming to both Chaturbate and Fansly simultaneously. These details come from a community-run wiki rather than a newsroom, so they're worth a grain of salt, but they're specific enough, and consistent enough with her public history to hold up as the likely shape of her career right now. Twitch is technically still part of the picture. It's just clearly not where the money or the audience actually lives.