A livestream is supposed to end the same way it starts, with a wave goodbye or a sign-off line. These streamers didn't get that. Whatever was happening on screen turned fatal before anyone watching had a chance to look away, and the broadcast kept running for a few unbearable seconds after everything had already gone wrong.

5 Creators Who Got Killed Live on Camera

Jean Pormanove died in his sleep on a Kick stream after nearly 12 days of staged abuse run as a paid stunt. Valeria Márquez was shot by a gunman who walked into her beauty salon while she streamed on TikTok. John Davis collapsed during a cooking livestream with his mother. Rodney and Tanisha Finley were shot dead by a rival streamer outside the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas.

1. Jean Pormanove

Raphaël Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, was a French streamer on Kick who let his co-streamers turn him into the centerpiece of a paid stunt that ran nearly 12 days straight, packed with extreme physical abuse, sleep deprivation, and humiliation that earned the group tens of thousands of euros in viewer donations before it was over. He died in his sleep, live on camera, on August 18, 2025.

Viewers watching from home noticed he had stopped moving and started donating money just to get a message through asking someone to check on him. His fellow streamers, Owen "Naruto" Cenazandotti and Safine Hamadi, were eventually arrested and charged with abuse and broadcasting violent images.

2. Valeria Márquez

Valeria Márquez was running her own beauty salon in Zapopan, Mexico, and livestreaming on TikTok from inside it on May 13, 2025, when a man walked in carrying a stuffed animal and a bag of coffee. He handed them to her, then pulled out a gun and shot her in the head and chest. She went down on camera, and the stream cut out shortly after.

Investigators believe the shooter didn't know her personally and was likely a hired gunman, common in a region under the control of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Earlier in that same broadcast, before any of it happened, she had told viewers she was afraid someone might be coming for her.

3. John Davis

John Davis spent his days cooking on camera with his mother on a modest show called Coffee Time with John and Momma. On June 10, mid-broadcast, the 55-year-old appeared to have a medical episode. A deputy responding to a call about a man who'd stopped breathing found him already gone, pronounced dead at the scene.

Records later showed Davis had heart failure, kidney failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, and sleep apnea, any one of which could explain what happened. The county medical examiner found nothing suspicious.

4. Rodney and Tanisha Finley

Rodney Finley, known online as Finny Da Legend, and his wife Tanisha were livestreaming outside the Bellagio Fountains on the Las Vegas Strip on June 8, 2025, when fellow streamer Manuel "Sin City Manny" Ruiz walked up and pulled a gun from his waistband. He fired five or six shots, then a couple more after Tanisha grabbed for the phone still recording. The footage kept rolling until a responding officer stepped into frame and switched it off.

The two had been feuding for roughly two years over territory and viewers on the Strip. Ruiz fled but was caught after his own wife told police he was responsible. He's pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense, though Clark County's district attorney called that claim "garbage" given the evidence.

5. Salwan Momika

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-Swedish activist known for sparking fierce debate with his provocative Quran-burning protests, was shot to death while live-streaming to his followers on TikTok. On January 29, 2025, while broadcasting from his home in Södertälje, Momika stepped off-camera to step out onto his balcony. Moments later, his audience heard a series of gunshots. The camera kept recording, eventually capturing the grim moment Swedish police arrived at the scene and discovered his body before shutting down the feed.