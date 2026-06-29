A normal divorce stays between two people and their lawyers. A creator's divorce becomes a YouTube video, a Twitch chat meltdown, or a court fight over who keeps the account, because the audience that watched the relationship build out loud expects to hear how it ends, too. Here are five creators whose splits turned the money itself into the story.

Top 5 Creator Divorces That Turned Into Public Money Fights

Nmplol's divorce cost him $400,000 before the court split everything 50/50. xQc and Adept fought over a McLaren, a $2 million house demand, and frozen assets. Erobb221 and Brittt's leaked custody filing demanded child support payments that would survive his death. Kat and Mike Stickler went to court over who kept their joint TikTok account. Ara_Gaming lost her entire Twitch channel to her husband through a joint LLC.

1. Nmplol and Malena Tudi

Nick "Nmplol" Polom and Malena Tudi had been married since September 2015, a fact fans never knew until Malena filed for divorce in January 2025. The two presented themselves as dating partners for nearly a decade while quietly running a real marriage behind it. YouTuber Henry Resilient obtained the court filings before Nmplol's motion to seal them took effect, and the case went public from there.

Malena's filings alleged Nmplol kept "almost exclusive control" over their finances, on top of claims she'd found messages suggesting infidelity after a streaming convention in Amsterdam. Nmplol denied cheating, writing on Discord, "I have never cheated and never will." The court granted a no-fault divorce, assets split 50/50 except their company, Starforge Systems, divided 55/45 toward Malena. Nmplol said the fight cost him over $400,000 in legal fees. "I was like sobbing tears, you know, that it was finally over," he told viewers.

2. xQc and Adept

Félix "xQc" Lengyel and Samantha "Adept" Lopez filed for divorce in November 2022 after what Adept described as a common-law marriage since 2020, a claim xQc disputed. What followed played out almost entirely on stream. Adept kept his $300,000 McLaren, registered in her name, while xQc later filed an emergency motion to freeze assets after accusing her of trying to sell it.

The numbers kept climbing. xQc said Adept demanded $10 million to settle, then later wanted a $2 million house instead. "Imagine this is your everyday life for years, while you are made to believe that it is your fault," Adept wrote during one exchange. The case closed without a conviction in August 2023, xQc later calling it an "absolute disaster."

3. Erobb221 and Brittt

Eric "Erobb221" Robbins and Brittany "Brittt" Alexander had been together since 2013, building a fan-favorite streaming household before splitting in September 2024. Erobb confirmed it on stream, denying rumors that a strip club visit caused it.

The money fight stayed hidden until April 2025, when Brittt's Twitch account was reportedly hacked, and a purported court filing leaked. The document requested child support structured to "survive the death of Eric Robbins," becoming an obligation of his estate. Brittt also revealed a miscarriage around the same time, saying the child had been Erobb's. Neither has formally confirmed the leak.

4. Kat and Mike Stickler

Kat and Mike Stickler launched a comedy TikTok page during COVID-19 and grew it into MikeAndKat, a joint account nearing 4 million followers. Less than two years later, they filed for divorce, and the account became the asset nobody knew how to split. "The judge was like, 'What?'" Kat said. "It's a whole new terrain."

After dividing accounts and signing an NDA, the court awarded Kat the TikTok page. She rebranded under her own name and grew past 10 million followers. Mike got the YouTube channel, which faded afterward.

5. Ara_Gaming

Twitch streamer Ara_Gaming, real name Sarah, took a 2016 hiatus to handle a divorce, and her 30,000 followers expected her back. Instead, a different woman showed up running the channel. Someone claiming to be Sarah's husband explained in chat: the channel was incorporated as an LLC under both their names, and he'd taken control of it in the settlement, plus a five-year non-compete barring Sarah from streaming elsewhere.

He claimed Sarah had liquidated the PayPal and Patreon funds first, keeping the cash while he kept the audience. Fans organized under #aragate, demanding answers neither side ever gave.