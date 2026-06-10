Streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Kick have seen some of the biggest names in content creation get shown the door permanently. Some bans came out of nowhere. Others had been building for years. Here are five US streamers whose lifetime bans made headlines and kept the internet talking long after the fact.

5. Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect's permanent Twitch ban in June 2020 was one of the biggest shocks in streaming history. Guy Beahm had just signed a new contract with the platform when his channel went dark without any explanation. For four years, neither Twitch nor Beahm told the public why it happened.

That changed in June 2024 when former Twitch employee Cody Conners posted on X alleging that Beahm had been caught sending inappropriate messages to a minor through Twitch's direct message feature and had reportedly been planning to meet them at TwitchCon. Beahm responded publicly, confirming the messages existed but insisting they "leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate" rather than anything more serious. He also wrote that he was "no fucking predator or pedophile." The fallout was immediate. He was removed from Midnight Society, the game development studio he co-founded in 2021. He remains on YouTube to this day, still banned from Twitch as of 2026.

4. MethodJosh

Josh, known as MethodJosh, was one of the most popular World of Warcraft streamers on Twitch before his permanent ban on June 29, 2019. Twitch never publicly disclosed the reason, listing only a vague "Other Terms of Service Violation" in their communication to him. Josh himself declined to provide specifics at the time.

The picture became clearer when a Kotaku investigation detailed his interactions with female fans on Discord, with three separate sources telling the outlet that MethodJosh had frequently described girls aged 15 and 16 as "the perfect age." Further accusations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior toward women followed in 2020. He was removed from esports organisation Method shortly after. His Twitch channel has remained permanently banned ever since, with no return in sight as of 2026.

3. Phantoml0rd

James Varga, known as Phantoml0rd, built one of the biggest followings on Twitch through CS:GO gambling content before it all came crashing down in 2016. The ban came after it was revealed he was secretly the undisclosed owner of a gambling website he had been promoting and playing on during his own streams, essentially rigging outcomes and deceiving his entire audience.

Twitch permanently banned him for the breach of trust and community guidelines. Varga did not go quietly. He filed a lawsuit against Twitch seeking $100 million in damages, arguing the ban had destroyed his career and livelihood. After years of legal back and forth, he won the case in 2021 but only walked away with $20,000, a far cry from what he had originally claimed. He has never returned to Twitch.

2. Ice Poseidon

Paul Denino, known as Ice Poseidon, was one of the first creators to popularize IRL streaming on Twitch. His permanent ban in April 2017 came from a situation completely out of his control. Someone called in a fake bomb threat at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport while Denino was live-streaming before a flight, causing police to remove him from the plane and the FBI to question him on the spot.

Twitch banned him the next day, citing that he had disclosed his location on stream. The decision drew widespread criticism at the time because no such rule explicitly existed in the platform's community guidelines. As recently as April 2026, Asmongold publicly called out Twitch CEO Dan Clancy on stream, asking why Ice Poseidon was still banned after nearly a decade. Ice Poseidon remains banned from Twitch as of 2026 and currently streams on Kick.

1. Destiny

Steven Bonnell II, known as Destiny, received one of the most talked-about permanent bans in Twitch history in March 2022. Twitch cited "hateful conduct" as the reason, claiming the streamer had been "promoting, encouraging or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of a group of people based on their protected characteristics." Destiny himself later revealed the clip he believed triggered the ban, which involved comments he made about trans debates during a stream.

He has remained banned ever since, despite multiple appeals. The closest he came to a return was on May 21, 2026, when his Twitch channel was briefly reinstated. Within minutes, it was banned again. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy addressed the situation on stream, saying, "A human made an error in terms of the unbanning. It was quickly detected and corrected." Destiny has since said he plans to appeal again in six months. He currently streams on Kick.