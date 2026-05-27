Fans jumping into 007 First Light are starting to notice some unexpected familiar faces while playing through the campaign. Alongside the game's James Bond action and cinematic missions, IO Interactive also slipped in cameo appearances from a few massive streamers and internet creators. And honestly, players have been freaking out after randomly spotting them during missions.

The newly released action-adventure game officially launched on May 27, 2026, for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Developed by IO Interactive, the game focuses on James Bond's early origin story before he became the famous 007 agent. Since launch, social media has been filled with clips of players discovering creators like Jacksepticeye, Shroud, and Khaby Lame hidden inside different chapters of the game.

Some of the cameos are super short, while others include actual voice lines and interactions. Here's every streamer and creator appearance discovered in 007 First Light so far.

Jacksepticeye appears during the nightclub mission in Chapter 6

Players spotted Jacksepticeye during Chapter 6, titled A Night Out. The Irish YouTuber shows up as a club staff member during the mission, and fans instantly recognized both his face and voice while exploring the area.

The creator himself reacted to the cameo during a livestream on May 26, 2026, while playing the game ahead of release. After seeing his in-game version, Jacksepticeye got visibly excited and talked about how surreal it felt to finally appear in a video game.

He also mentioned that recording voice lines for the project felt surprisingly natural, joking that he might have sounded “too normal” while doing the performance.

Shroud shows up as an NPC during Chapter 4

Former esports player and Twitch streamer Shroud also makes an appearance in the game. His cameo happens during Chapter 4, The Past Never Dies, where players can find him leaning casually against a barrel.

Unlike some background cameos, Shroud actually speaks when approached by the player. His in-game dialogue reacts to Bond taking down enemies earlier in the mission, and the delivery sounds very close to how he normally talks on stream.

A lot of players online said the cameo felt funny because the character basically sounds like Shroud reacting to gameplay in real life.

Khaby Lame appears during the Vietnam mission

TikTok creator Khaby Lame was officially revealed by the game's X account on May 25, 2026. His cameo takes place during a mission set in Vietnam.

When players interact with him and ask where the “Tranquility Cave” is located, Khaby responds with his signature silent reaction and iconic hand gesture while pointing toward a nearby sign.

The moment quickly spread online because the cameo perfectly recreates the creator's internet personality without needing long dialogue or dramatic scenes.