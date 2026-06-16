A surprising take from Kick streamer Clavicular has become a major talking point online after a clip from one of his recent streams started making the rounds on X. During a conversation about Cristiano Ronaldo, Clavicular claimed that he only knows the football superstar because of IShowSpeed, adding that Ronaldo should show more appreciation to the creator.

The statement instantly stood out because of the massive gap between the two figures' public profiles. Ronaldo is widely recognized as one of the most famous athletes in the world, while Speed has built a huge online following partly through his well-known admiration for the Portuguese footballer. That contrast is exactly why Clavicular's comments ended up getting so much attention.

What exactly did Clavicular say about Ronaldo and IShowSpeed?

The moment happened during a Kick stream where Clavicular was playing slots and blackjack. In a clip that lasts roughly 50 seconds, he spoke about how he first became familiar with Ronaldo through watching Speed's content.

According to the streamer, Speed was the reason he knew who Ronaldo was in the first place. He then took the idea even further, saying that Speed had essentially "put Ronaldo on" and that the football icon should show more love toward the creator.

The clip was later shared by the X account Clav0Updates, which posted both the footage and a summary of the take. The post described Clavicular's view as believing that Ronaldo owes his career to IShowSpeed and that his own awareness of the football star came entirely through Speed.

Why the clip started getting so much attention

The discussion around the video wasn't focused on gambling or streaming. Almost every reply centered on the relationship between Ronaldo's global fame and Speed's internet popularity.

Many users argued that the statement ignored Ronaldo's decades-long career and international status. Several comments described the opinion as wildly disconnected from reality, while others joked that it might be one of the most out-of-touch takes they had seen.

Not everyone approached it the same way, though. A smaller group pointed out that Speed has introduced Ronaldo to parts of a younger online audience that may not actively follow football. Their argument wasn't that Speed created Ronaldo's fame, but that he helped expose the athlete to a different generation of internet users.

Where things stand after the backlash

The original post continued spreading across X, collecting more than 846,000 views along with hundreds of replies and quote posts. Many users began posting their own reaction clips, memes, and responses to the statement.

As of now, Clavicular has not publicly responded to the criticism surrounding the clip. Neither IShowSpeed nor Cristiano Ronaldo has commented on the situation, leaving the discussion entirely in the hands of people debating the take online.