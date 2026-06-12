Nikita Kucherov is one of the most talented hockey players of his generation. His wife, Anastasiya, is one of the most private partners of any athlete at his level. She has no confirmed social media accounts of her own, has never given an interview, and keeps personal details almost entirely away from public view. What is known about her comes from occasional appearances alongside her husband and from the limited information Kucherov himself has shared over the years.

What Is Known About Anastasiya Kucherova

Anastasiya Kucherova, also referred to as Anastasia Pichugina in some early reporting, was born in Moscow, Russia, in approximately 1997, though her exact date of birth has never been confirmed publicly. She and Nikita married in June 2015, when he was 21 and establishing himself as one of the Tampa Bay Lightning's key forwards. The couple have one son, Max, born in September 2018.

Anastasiya grew up in Moscow and attended school there, but details about her education beyond that level and any professional career she may have pursued are not in the public domain. She stands at approximately 5 feet 8 inches and is described across multiple sources as someone who prioritises family life and privacy over any public profile.

She follows her husband's hockey career closely and has been photographed at several significant moments, including during Tampa Bay's back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021. Those images, shared through Kucherov's own Instagram account, represent the bulk of her public appearances.

Life With One of the NHL's Best Players

Nikita Kucherov was born on June 17, 1993, in Maykop, Russia, and grew up in Moscow after his family relocated when he was young. His mother Svetlana worked at a hockey rink, which is how he first got on the ice. He was Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft and has since become one of the most decorated players in franchise history, winning two Stanley Cups, the Hart Trophy, two Art Ross Trophies and holding the record for most points by a Russian-born player in a single NHL season with 128.

The family is based in Tampa. Anastasiya manages their private life away from hockey. She has built that separation carefully and has maintained it consistently across 11 years of marriage to one of the most visible players in the sport.